Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her: What to buy your partner this Valentine's Day

Treat your other half to something they actually want this Valentine's Day. Picture: PH/Getty

By Alice Dear

Valentine's Day is sneaking up on us, and if you're expected to get your other half a gift, you best get a move on.

Everyone knows Valentine's Day can be a hard one to get right, whether you're dating someone, crushing on someone, or have been with your partner for the past decade.

Are presents expected? Are flowers and chocolates too predictable? Will they get mad if I don't get them anything? The stress is too much to deal with, especially after Christmas.

But the truth is there are a number of thoughtful and special gifts out there that mean you can treat that special person in your life to a surprise this Valentine's Day.

We've put together a round-up of present ideas to get your girlfriend or boyfriend to keep them happy this 14th February:

Matching Pyjama Set £55

If you want to go full-on couple goals this Valentine's Day, enjoy a night in in matching pyjamas. Forever Sewing's personalised loungewear makes for a sweet and comfy gift this Valentine's Day.

Buy now: Forever Sewing loungewear, from £55

Edinburgh Gin's Valentine's Bouquet £65

Edinburgh Gin's Valentine's Bouquet £65. Picture: Edinburgh Gin

Treat your other half to flowers with a twist this Valentine's Day with Edinburgh Gin's Botanical Bouquet. If your partner loves gin as much as they love flowers, your Valentine's Day gift is sorted.

Buy now: Edinburgh Gin's Botanical Bouquet £65

Acer C200 Projector, £169

Acer C200 Projector, £169. Picture: AO

This Valentine's Day, get your partner something you can both enjoy throughout the year. The Acer Projector is perfect for upgrading your movie nights in, with bright, vibrant picture. It's also super-portable and holds up to four hours charge.

Buy now: Acer C200 Projector UXGA £169

Bespoke Coordinate Circle Necklace, £24

Bespoke sterling silver coordinate circle necklace, £24. Picture: JewelleryBox

Show your other half how thoughtful you can be with a personalised gift, special to just you and them. This sterling silver necklace with coordinates means you can remember a place special to you as a couple.

Buy now: Bespoke Sterling Silver Coordinate Circle Necklace, £24

Beats EP, £89.95

Beats EP in red, £89.95. Picture: Beats

If you're feeling extra generous this Valentine's Day, get your other half something you know they'll love and use everyday. The Beats EP provide premium sound, are built for life and come in white, blue, black or red.

Buy now: Beats EP, £89.95

The Map Of Everyone, from £29.99

The Map Of Everyone, from £29.99. Picture: The Book Of Everyone

From the brand The Book Of Everyone, comes The Map Of Everyone – the perfect Valentine's gift for your other half. Remember a special place where you met, got engaged, or got married with these beautifully designed maps. They can be personalised to anywhere in the world, and you can change colours and trends to match you and your partner's style.

Buy now: The Book Of Everyone's The Map Of Everyone, from £29.99

Couples massage at home, from £106

Couples massage from home, from £106. Picture: Getty

There's no better way to unwind than with a massage, and to make it special for Valentine's day, why don't you relax together? With Wellness app Urban, you can enjoy the treatment from your home as they come to you! Ideal for a romantic night in, all you have to do is book and wait for them to turn up.

Buy now: Urban's at-home massage for two, from £106

Personalised Love Heart Necklace, £40

Personalised Love Heart Necklace, £40. Picture: LL Loves

Personalising a piece of jewellery is the perfect way to remember a special place, name or date. The Amelia personalised Love Heart necklace won't break the bank, but will show your partner you really care.

Buy now: Amelia Personalised Love Heart Necklace, £40

InStyler's Glossie Ceremic Styling Brush, £79.99

InStyler's Glossie Ceremic Styling Brush, £79.99. Picture: InStyler

If you want to give your partner something they'll use everyday without fail, ditch the chocolates and flowers for a hair styling product. Gift your loved-one the ability to get ready quickly with the InStyler Glossie Ceremic Styling Brush, which allows faster styling with removing frizz and adding volume and body.

Buy now: InStyler's Glossie Ceremic Styling Brush, £79.99

Beard Grooming Collection by Dear Barber, £17.95

Beard Grooming Collection by Dear Barber, £17.95. Picture: Dear Barber

If your man needs a little luxury in his life – and has a beard – the perfect Valentine's gift is the Dear Barber Beard Grooming Collection. The collection includes a beard oil, beard balm and a beard comb to keep your boyfriend or husband's facial hair in tip-top condition.

Buy now: Beard Grooming Collection by Dear Barber, £17.95

Love earrings by Scream Pretty, £35

Love earrings by Scream Pretty, £35. Picture: Scream Pretty

Is there a better way to tell someone you love them than literally with the word love? These gorgeous ubic zirconia stone earrings are perfect if your partner prefers gold jewellery to silver. Not only are they a sweet gift, they're also bang on trend.

Buy now: Love earrings by Scream Pretty, £35

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, £61

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, £61. Picture: Scentsational

If you're stressing about what to get your girlfriend or wife for Valentine's Day, lots of people will tell you you can't go wrong with perfume. The Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette Spray is a favourite with millions of women, with a fresh, crisp and floral scent.

Buy now: Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh at Scentsational £61

GPO Attache Record Player, £49.29

GPO Attache Record Player, £49.29. Picture: Amazon

If your other half loves music more than anything, there's no better gift than the GPO Attache Record Player. The vintage looking record player is portable and fits all vinyl records from 33 to 45 and 78. The item is also portable, high quality and comes in a stylish briefcase design.

Buy now: GPO Attache Record Player at Amazon, £49.29

Delilah Colour Intense Cream Lipstick, £24

Delilah Colour Intense Cream Lipstick, £24. Picture: Delilah

Surprise your wife or girlfriend this Valentine's Day with something they really won't expect - makeup. If you've got an idea of the shade she wears, you can't go wrong with Delilah's Colour Intense Cream Lipstick in a range of 10 shades.

Buy now: Delilah Colour Intense Cream Lipstick, £24