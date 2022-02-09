Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her
9 February 2022, 17:16
Struggling to settle on a Valentine's Day gift for your other half? We've got you sorted!
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, people are scrambling to find the perfect gift for their other half.
If you're looking to get your hands on something extra special, you want to think outside of the box (this means flowers, teddy bears and chocolates are out of the question!)
To make your life easier, we've pulled together a list of the best Valentine's Day gifts on the market right now:
Romantic Plants from The Little Botanical
- Hoya Kerrii (Double Heart) £16.50
- Tigris Mini Watering Can & Succulent Gift Set £40.00
- Calathea & Succulent Plant Gang £46.00
- Succulent and Mango Wood Coaster Gift Set £62.00
Valentine Opal & Turquoise necklace by Harfi
Lobster Pyjamas by Night
Smartphone film printer by instax
Meaningful necklace from Moonpig
Personalised College Jumper by NotJust
Weekend spa retreat to Greenwoods Hotel
Greenwoods Hotel and Spa is a relaxing 4-star retreat in the Essex village of Stock.
This 17th Century, Grade II listed manor house provides the perfect setting for a tranquil retreat where you will receive a 25 minute spa treatment, three course dinner and a full English breakfast in the morning.