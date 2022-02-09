Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her

All the Valentine's Day gift ideas you'll need! Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Struggling to settle on a Valentine's Day gift for your other half? We've got you sorted!

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, people are scrambling to find the perfect gift for their other half.

If you're looking to get your hands on something extra special, you want to think outside of the box (this means flowers, teddy bears and chocolates are out of the question!)

To make your life easier, we've pulled together a list of the best Valentine's Day gifts on the market right now:

Romantic Plants from The Little Botanical

Forget flowers! The hot new Valentine's Day gift is a new plant. Picture: PH

Buy now:

Valentine Opal & Turquoise necklace by Harfi

Opal is a symbol of love, romance and passion, making this necklace the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. Picture: PH

Buy now:

Lobster Pyjamas by Night

There's no better way to tell someone that they're 'you're lobster' than with this amazing pyjama set. Picture: PH

Buy now:

Smartphone film printer by instax

Print off all your favourite memories with your other half with the instax WIDE. Picture: PH

Buy now:

Meaningful necklace from Moonpig

This delicate silver necklace will mean so much to your other half. Picture: PH

Buy now:

Personalised College Jumper by NotJust

Personalise these college sweatshirts with the thing your partner loves just as much as you! Picture: PH

Buy now:

Weekend spa retreat to Greenwoods Hotel

Greenwoods Hotel and spa. Picture: Red Letter Days

Greenwoods Hotel and Spa is a relaxing 4-star retreat in the Essex village of Stock.

This 17th Century, Grade II listed manor house provides the perfect setting for a tranquil retreat where you will receive a 25 minute spa treatment, three course dinner and a full English breakfast in the morning.

Buy now: