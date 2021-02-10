Valentine's Day 2021: Romantic gift ideas for your girlfriend, wife or best friend

10 February 2021, 12:16

Looking for a cute present for your favourite lady? Check out these ideas!
Heart reporter

With Valentine's Day looking a bit different this year, we've picked out some cute and thoughtful gift for your partner, best friend, or to buy for yourself!

Self-heating eye masks

The restorative rose scent of the masks helps balance and clam the mind
The restorative rose scent of the masks helps balance and clam the mind. Picture: Sensory Retreats

Amour Eyes Self Heating Eye Mask -  sealed with a kiss and sent with love We all deserve to cultivate loving kindness and to experience the comfort of a good night's sleep. Now, with

Sensory Retreats' rose infused eye masks, Amour Eyes, are the gift of a good night's sleep.

These luxurious and pampering, vegan-friendly eye masks are made with natural ingredients that heat up to deliver soothing warmth when they come into contact with the air.

Where to buy: Sensory Retreats, £15 for five

Aphrodisiac chocolates

These chocolates are designed to get you in the mood
These chocolates are designed to get you in the mood. Picture: Wickedly Welsh

The Aphrodisiac Six includes three well known romantic flavours: Oysters and Tabasco sauce (not made with real oyster – it’s just a flavouring!), Screaming Orgasm and Pornstar Martini.

Where to buy: Wickedly Welsh, £14.99

Long stemmed roses

These long stemmed roses are really impressive
These long stemmed roses are really impressive. Picture: Roses Only

Send a classic token of love with 65cm long roses grown in Ecuador that will take your Valentine's breath away.

Where to buy: Roses Only, from £69

Rose scented candle

This gorgeous candle will smell of Valentine's Day long after Februray 14
This gorgeous candle will smell of Valentine's Day long after Februray 14. Picture: Soak Sunday

The Rose Utopia Candle is a heady aroma of blossoming rose, oceanic sea salt and intoxicating geranium.

Where to buy: Soak Sunday, £21

Ciate London x Miss Piggy

When it comes to self love - and devotion to romance despite having a very unenthusiastic partner - no one beats Miss. Piggy.

Ciate London have teamed up with the Muppet diva to bring out her own range of make-up - including a very fun handheld mirror, snout shaped beauty blenders, and pallets of luxurious jewel and earth tones.

MWAH!

Where to buy: Ciate London, from £7

Faith in Nature Valentine’s Day gift bundle

You can get this bundle for £14 until February 14
You can get this bundle for £14 until February 14. Picture: Faith in Nature

Faith in Nature Valentine’s Day gift bundle includes their Wild Rose Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash and Soap all for just £14.00, a saving of almost £5.

The brand are proudly vegan and cruelty free, and only use natural ingredients in their products.

Where to buy: Faith in Nature, £14

