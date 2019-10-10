Vegan reports her friends to the police after they trick her into eating chicken nuggets while drunk

The woman has reported her friends after they tricked her into eating meat. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The young woman’s former friends are now facing charges on the grounds of food tampering.

One vegan woman was left shocked when she found out her best friends had tricked her into eating chicken while she was drunk on a night out.

The woman, 24, took to Reddit to share her story, explaining on the social media platform she has been vegan for 10 years after finding out where meat came from.

It was during a night out that her friends took advantage of her drunk state and made her break her veganism.

The unnamed woman was left horrified when she found out what had happened. Picture: Getty

The unnamed girl explained that during a night out her and her friends had got “white girl wasted”, and afterwards they lied to her about the contents of the nuggets they ate.

She explained: “I checked with them before chowing down 'are these vegan?' to which my friends replied 'yeah, they're sunfed' (a type of vegan chickenless chicken).

"They tasted off to me but I figured it was just because I was drunk. I was wrong."

The woman has been vegan for ten years now. Picture: Getty

It was the next morning when her sister text her, telling her to look at the friend’s Snapchat stories where she found footage of the girls opening the chicken nugget packaging and feeding them to her, before mocking her by yelling “the chickens!” while impersonating her.

"I took a screen recording of the video and took it to the police on the grounds of food tampering and now 3 of my (ex) friends are facing charges”, she said.

Her former-friends are now facing charges. Picture: Getty

The upset woman continued: “They all think that I'm overreacting to a 'harmless' prank.

“In my view, they took advantage of my drunken state, tampered with my food and publicly humiliated me. In their view, it was just a prank."

People have supported the woman’s decision to take the case to the police, with one commenting: “I’m impressed and kinda think this is awesome. I think that it’s awesome you went to the police and they’re taking it seriously.”

Another added: “Never f**k with someone's food. But then they went on to MOCK her and POST IT SO SOCIAL MEDIA? Not only are they f**king idiots, they're cruel.

“It's more than a lack of respect. It's mean. These people are not friends and OP did the right thing going to the police.”