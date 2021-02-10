The best vegan Valentine's supermarket meal deals for 2021
10 February 2021, 14:44 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 14:55
Vegan Valentine's meal deals from Tesco, M&S, Asda, Co-op and more.
Valentine's Day will look very different this year, with many of us planning a cosy dinner at home while restaurants across the country are closed.
Luckily, a number of UK supermarkets and retailers are offering delicious Valentine's Day meal deals that are perfect for a night in with a loved one.
And, as more of us than ever are currently following a plant-based diet, there are a number of vegan offerings this year.
From M&S to Asda - here are our picks of the best vegan Valtentine's meal deals
M&S vegan Valentine's meal deal
M&S's Plant Kitchen range is quickly establishing itself as a front-runner of vegan supermarket food, and its Valentine's range looks absolutely incredible.
The meal deal for two costs £20, and includes a starter, main, side, dessert, and a bottle of fizz or wine.
The vegan options are as follows:
Starter
Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pate
Side
Extra Fine Asparagus
OR
Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise
Main
Plant Kitchen No Beef Creamy Peppercorn Pie
Dessert
Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce
Tesco vegan Valentine's meal deal
Tesco is also one of the leading UK supermarkets when it comes to vegan food - and their amazing Wicked Kitchen range is hugely popular with those following a plant-based lifestyle.
The Valentine's meal deal costs £15, and includes a starter, main, side, veg accompaniment, dessert, and drink.
The vegan meal deal is as follows:
Starter
Wicked Kitchen Crispy Garlic M’shrooms with Smokey Ketchup
Main
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons
Side
Wicked Kitchen Potato & Butternut Gratin
Veg accompaniment
Finest Green Vegetable Trio
Dessert - Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Brownie Heart
Gooey brownie topped with an irresistible rich chocolate ganache and red lustre
Drink
choice of:
Tesco Finest South African Malbec 75Cl
Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush 75Cl
Fentimans Curiosity Cola 4X275ml
Fentimans Traditional Ginger Beer 4X275ml
Co-op vegan Valentine's meal deal
Co-op have also launched a delicious-looking plant-based meal deal, which is available from 10-16 February.
The deal costs £15, and includes a starter, main, sides dessert, and drink.
The options are below:
Starter
Tomato and vegetable tart
Main
Mediterranean Vegetable Pasta Bake
Side
Thick-cut chunky chips
OR
Pea Shoot and China Rose Salad.
Dessert
Dark Chocolate and Sour Cherry Brownie
Asda vegan Valentine's meal deal
Asda have knocked it out the park with their vegan meal deal this year - and are offering an incredible heart-shaped vegan burger.
The deal is £15, and you get a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink.
The meal deal options are below:
Starter
Duck-free spring rolls
Main
Melt my Heart Vegan Burgers
Sides
Pea Crush
Triple Cooked Chips
Red Cabbage
Dessert
Ganache Hearts with a Raspberry Centre.
Allplants vegan Valentine's meal deal
allplants are on online retailer that specialise in high quality vegan-friendly frozen meals - and they've introduced a new deal for Valentine's Day.
The Date Night Box offers two-course chef-made meals, as well as sides to share.
It offers three date nights and costs £55.35.
These include:
Main
Italian Aubergine Parmigiana
Side
Mediterranean Pesto Veggies
Dessert
Chocolate Peanut Fondants
