The best vegan Valentine's supermarket meal deals for 2021

Valentine's Day will look very different this year, with many of us planning a cosy dinner at home while restaurants across the country are closed.

Luckily, a number of UK supermarkets and retailers are offering delicious Valentine's Day meal deals that are perfect for a night in with a loved one.

And, as more of us than ever are currently following a plant-based diet, there are a number of vegan offerings this year.

From M&S to Asda - here are our picks of the best vegan Valtentine's meal deals

M&S vegan Valentine's meal deal

These incredible vegan churros are available to buy from M&S. Picture: Marks and Spencer

M&S's Plant Kitchen range is quickly establishing itself as a front-runner of vegan supermarket food, and its Valentine's range looks absolutely incredible.

The meal deal for two costs £20, and includes a starter, main, side, dessert, and a bottle of fizz or wine.

The vegan options are as follows:

Starter

Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pate

Side

Extra Fine Asparagus

OR

Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise

Main

Plant Kitchen No Beef Creamy Peppercorn Pie

Dessert

Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Tesco vegan Valentine's meal deal

Tesco have a number of plant-based offerings in their vegan Valentine's meal deal. Picture: Tesco/Wicked Kitchen

Tesco is also one of the leading UK supermarkets when it comes to vegan food - and their amazing Wicked Kitchen range is hugely popular with those following a plant-based lifestyle.

The Valentine's meal deal costs £15, and includes a starter, main, side, veg accompaniment, dessert, and drink.

The vegan meal deal is as follows:

Starter

Wicked Kitchen Crispy Garlic M’shrooms with Smokey Ketchup

Main

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons

Side

Wicked Kitchen Potato & Butternut Gratin

Veg accompaniment

Finest Green Vegetable Trio

Dessert - Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Brownie Heart

Gooey brownie topped with an irresistible rich chocolate ganache and red lustre

Drink

choice of:

Tesco Finest South African Malbec 75Cl

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush 75Cl

Fentimans Curiosity Cola 4X275ml

Fentimans Traditional Ginger Beer 4X275ml

Co-op vegan Valentine's meal deal

Co-op are offering a Valentine's meal deal for £15. Picture: Co-op

Co-op have also launched a delicious-looking plant-based meal deal, which is available from 10-16 February.

The deal costs £15, and includes a starter, main, sides dessert, and drink.

The options are below:

Starter

Tomato and vegetable tart

Main

Mediterranean Vegetable Pasta Bake

Side

Thick-cut chunky chips

OR

Pea Shoot and China Rose Salad.

Dessert

Dark Chocolate and Sour Cherry Brownie

Asda vegan Valentine's meal deal

Asda are selling heart-shaped vegan burgers. Picture: Asda

Asda have knocked it out the park with their vegan meal deal this year - and are offering an incredible heart-shaped vegan burger.

The deal is £15, and you get a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink.

The meal deal options are below:

Starter

Duck-free spring rolls

Main

Melt my Heart Vegan Burgers

Sides

Pea Crush

Triple Cooked Chips

Red Cabbage

Dessert

Ganache Hearts with a Raspberry Centre.

Allplants vegan Valentine's meal deal

The Date Night Box is available to buy online. Picture: Morrisons

allplants are on online retailer that specialise in high quality vegan-friendly frozen meals - and they've introduced a new deal for Valentine's Day.

The Date Night Box offers two-course chef-made meals, as well as sides to share.

It offers three date nights and costs £55.35.

These include:

Main

Italian Aubergine Parmigiana

Side

Mediterranean Pesto Veggies

Dessert

Chocolate Peanut Fondants

You can order the box online

