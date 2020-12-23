The biggest, best and most exciting launches for Veganuary 2021

By Polly Foreman

With Veganuary almost upon us, we take a look at the most exciting new vegan releases coming in 2021.

If you're planning to join the record number of people adopting a vegan diet in January 2021, you'll be delighted to know it's now easier than ever to buy plant-based food.

While a few years ago you'd struggle to even find soy milk in the supermarket, you can now buy everything from vegan meat, cheese and mayonnaise, to cakes, doughnuts and ice cream.

And Veganuary sees a number of mainstream brands release new and exciting products for new and existing vegans - here are our picks of the beast.

We will keep updating this throughout January, so watch this space for more delicious launches!

Vegan Krispy Kremes

Vegan Krispy Kremes are finally here! Picture: Krispy Kreme

Probably up there with one of the most exciting new vegan launches of all time, Krispy Kreme have *finally* announced a plant-based version of their beloved Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Inspired by the iconic doughnut launched in 1937, the vegan version has the same taste, and light and fluffy texture as the original.

The doughnuts are available for pre-order now, and orders for delivery from 5 January 2021.

Greggs Vegan Sausage Rolls and Steak Bakes at Iceland

Iceland will soon be stocking Greggs vegan sausage rolls. Picture: Greggs

The launch of the Greggs vegan sausage roll will go down in history as one of the most talked about plant-based offerings of all time - and it's about to get even more exciting.

It's just been announced that supermarket Iceland is launching a Greggs vegan range, including the saisage rolls and vegan steak bakes.

They will cost just £2.50 a pack, and will be available online from 1 January, and in stores from 2 January.

Domino's Chick-Ain't Pizza

Domino's are launching two new vegan products. Picture: Domino's

Domino's joined the growing number of takeaway pizza outlets offering plant-based options last year, and they're expanding their range this January.

On 4 January, they will launch a new vegan 'chicken' pizza, as well as vegan nuggets.

Both can be served with the vegan version of the iconic garlic and herb dip.

Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Magnum

Magnum will launch a new vegan flavour this January. Picture: Magnum

Magnum already stock vegan versions of their classic and almond ice creams, and they will be launching an incredible sea salt caramel flavour for Veganuary.

The delicious desserts will be available in supermarkets nationwide in January, and cost £3.69 for a pack of three.

OGGS Bites

OGGS Bites launch this January. Picture: OGGS

OGGS are the creators of a range of delicious vegan snacks, and they are launching two new flavours of OGGS Bites - Brownie and Millionaire Shortbread - for January 2021.

They will be available to buy from Sainsbury's and WH Smith stores, and cost £2.25 for a pack of nine.

allplants Lighter Option menu

allplants have launched a Lighter Option menu. Picture: allplants

One of the UK's biggest plant-based meal delivery service is launching a range of protein-packed lighter options just in time for Veganuary.

The six new options - which each contain two of your five a day - are Teriyaki Udon, Protein Bolognese Bowl, Spicy Szechuan Noodles, Roasted Pepper Goulash, Aubergine Parmigiana, and Green Goodness Bowl.

They will be available after Christmas.

Higgidy - vegan quiches

Higgidy are launching vegan quiches. Picture: Hiddidy

Those following a plant-based diet will know that you can pretty much veganize anything these days, but quiches are a pretty tricky dish to nail.

Luckily, Higgidy are coming to our rescue this January with the launch of their first ever vegan quiche.

The quiches comes in two flavours - Spinach and Roasted Tomato Vegan Quiche and Porcini Mushroom & Spinach - and are available to buy in two different sizes.

What's more, Higgidy will also be launching vegan Mini No-Pork Pies.

The range will be available from Waitrose on 30th December, Sainsbury’s on 3rd January and Boots from 1st January with prices ranging from £2.50 to £4.25.

Stacks of Goodness Protein Pancake Mix

You can now buy a range of vegan Protein Pancakes Mixes. Picture: Stacks of Goodness

While vegan pancakes are very straightforward to make from scratch, there has been a real shortage of suitable ready made batter available in supermarkets.

Luckily, Stacks of Goodness are releasing three delicious flavours of Protein Pancake Mix - Strawberry Protein Mix, Double Chocolate Protein Mix, Vanilla and Blueverry mix.

They cost £4.99 and are available on Ocado and a number of other independent food retailers.

Whitworths Protein By Nature range

Whitworths have launched a selection of protein-rich pouches. Picture: Whitworths

Whitworths have added a protein-rich new range to their healthy ready to eat sachets, including Moroccan Grains, Mexican Spicy Grains, Indian Lentil Dhal, and Brazilian Smoky Beans.

Each pouch contains a whopping 20g of plant protein, and costs £2.00. They are available to buy now.

Minor Figures Semi Oat M*lk

You will soon be able to buy a semi Barista-style oat milk. Picture: Minor Figures

Minor figures are launching the UK's first ever semi barista oat milk, meaning that those looking to decrease their sugar intake will have more option when creating barista-style coffee.

It will be priced at £1.99 and available at Waitrose and Morrisons stores in January.