Villanelle's stunning Spanish apartment from Killing Eve season three is on Airbnb

The stunning property is available to rent on Airbnb. Picture: BBC/Airbnb

The Killing Eve apartment - situated in Barcelona - is available to rent on Airbnb.

A stunning Art Nouveau apartment featured in Killing Eve season three is available to rent on Airbnb.

The Spanish property, which Villanelle lives in during the series, is called Casa Ramos - and it's situated in Gràcia, Barcelona.

The apartment is available to rent on Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb

It features a reception hall, studio, dining and living-room, glass gallery, two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom.

Visit the apartment's Airbnb page here

The stunning property features on series three of Killing Eve. Picture: Airbnb

The apartment also has access to a private pool. Picture: Airbnb

There is also access to a garden, private pool and balcony.

The description reads: "Unusual, very spacious, "Art Nouveau" flat with recepcion hall, studio, dining, living-room, galery, two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom. An architectural experience in the Modernista Barcelona of 1906".

The property is situated in Barcelona. Picture: Airbnb

It's available to rent for £297 a night, and that price includes cleaning and service fees.

The reviews are packed full of praise for the apartment, with one customer writing: "Literally staggering and exceptional space. Truly memorable and one of my favourite places ever........".

Another added: "I can't recommend this beautiful home enough, the location is fantastic and the hosts are brilliant."

