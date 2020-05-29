Villanelle's stunning Spanish apartment from Killing Eve season three is on Airbnb

29 May 2020, 13:30

The stunning property is available to rent on Airbnb
The stunning property is available to rent on Airbnb. Picture: BBC/Airbnb

The Killing Eve apartment - situated in Barcelona - is available to rent on Airbnb.

A stunning Art Nouveau apartment featured in Killing Eve season three is available to rent on Airbnb.

The Spanish property, which Villanelle lives in during the series, is called Casa Ramos - and it's situated in Gràcia, Barcelona.

Read more: Couples go wild for pillow that stops your arm going numb while spooning

The apartment is available to rent on Airbnb
The apartment is available to rent on Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb

It features a reception hall, studio, dining and living-room, glass gallery, two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom.

Visit the apartment's Airbnb page here

The stunning property features on series three of Killing Eve
The stunning property features on series three of Killing Eve. Picture: Airbnb
The apartment also has access to a private pool
The apartment also has access to a private pool. Picture: Airbnb

There is also access to a garden, private pool and balcony.

Read more: Lidl launches new children’s outdoor play range - including £35 bouncy castle

The description reads: "Unusual, very spacious, "Art Nouveau" flat with recepcion hall, studio, dining, living-room, galery, two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom. An architectural experience in the Modernista Barcelona of 1906".

The property is situated in Barcelona
The property is situated in Barcelona. Picture: Airbnb

It's available to rent for £297 a night, and that price includes cleaning and service fees.

The reviews are packed full of praise for the apartment, with one customer writing: "Literally staggering and exceptional space. Truly memorable and one of my favourite places ever........".

Another added: "I can't recommend this beautiful home enough, the location is fantastic and the hosts are brilliant."

