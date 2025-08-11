Expert reveals common laundry mistake almost everyone makes

By Hope Wilson

An expert has revealed the best way to wash your socks, revealing the common mistake lots of us make.

Washing our clothes is something we all do, but did you know there's a right and a wrong way to do your laundry?

Whilst it might seem to be a mundane chore, washing our outfits a certain way can determine how long the quality of our clothing will last and how much bacteria is removed during the wash.

Sara Shorter, a Research and Development Product Scientist at Unilever has revealed the best way to wash your socks.

Sara told the Daily Mail: "To achieve optimal cleaning, turn your socks inside out before washing."

They went on to explain: "Washing socks inside out enables dead skin and bacteria to be removed more effectively."

The expert continued: "Washing inside out keeps your socks looking newer for longer by reducing friction on the outside of the socks, which helps to maintain patterns and colours."

Sara added: "If socks are stained, apply some laundry liquid directly to the stain before turning inside out and washing."

They also suggest that if you'd like to preserve the fabric and elasticity of the socks, you should avoid warm water and switch to a cold water powder.

She went on to state that hanging your socks to dry instead of using a dryer is optimal as, "line drying helps to maintain shape and elasticity."