Bride and groom branded 'tacky' for offering wedding guests better food if they gift them money

A bride and groom have ben slammed on social media for offering guests better food in exchange for monetary wedding gifts.

The RSVP card, which has been shared on Reddit's Wedding Shaming community, has come under fire for being 'tacky' due to its unusual list of requests.

It asks attendees to circle the amount of money they intend to gift them from a list of options, and these correlate with the quality of food they will receive at the reception - with those offering more money being given better meals.

The invitation breaks down four gift levels: loving gift, silver gift, golden gift, platinum gift.

'Loving gift' is the first level - and offers guests a dinner of either roast chicken or swordfish in exchange for a gift of $250.

'Silver gift' is the second, and they can choose between either of the above options, sliced steak, or poached salmon. This option will set them back $251 to $500.

'Golden gift' will offer them the additional meals of filet mignon and lobster tails, and will cst $501-$1,000/

'Platinum gift' will allow the guest to dine of a 2lb lobster and drink champagne, and it'll be theirs for the cost of $1,001 $2,500.

Many Reddit users were shocked by the post, with one writing: "This seems more like something you would encounter at a charity dinner than at a wedding. It's still tacky and horrific, but it feeds into the ostentatious desire to flex on other donors found at some charity events."

