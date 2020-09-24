'Outrageous' wedding invite bans face masks and offers ‘cough room’

The invite ignores the new wedding guidelines and asks people not to wear face masks.

A very unusual wedding invite has gone viral after it asked guests to ditch face coverings and offered up a designated ‘coughing room’.

Shared on Twitter, the piece of card is titled ‘F*** Covid-19. We’re keeping our date!’, referring to the recent change to restrictions.

The rest of the invite reads: “No masks allowed – we want to see everyone’s beautiful mouths.

“We will have a designated ‘cough room’. Taking lots of photos of grandparents in case anything happens.”

The letter is then signed off by two fake names, which is when followers realised it was a joke.

The post has since racked up an impressive 180k likes, 19k shares and thousands of amused comments.

One person replied: "I know this is a parody (names are a big giveaway!) but people are legitimately doing things like this and it's still infuriating."

"The fact that I couldn't tell at first is truly indicative of the times we live in...", said another, while a third added: "Took me a while to realise that it is in fact satire.”

This comes after Boris Johnson announced rules on weddings have changed in England and Wales as of Monday (September 28).

Couples are currently allowed to have 30 attendees at their ceremony and reception, but this will reduce to 15.

Guests will also be required to wear face masks inside the venue.

In Scotland, up to 20 people can attend a wedding or civil partnership service.

In Northern Ireland, the maximum amount of attendees to a wedding is determined by how big the venue is.

Other wedding rules include ceremonies being kept as short as reasonably possible, while no food or drink should be consumed as part of the event.

Hands must be washed before and after the exchanging of the rings and singing, shouting or playing music at a volume that makes people raise their voice should be avoided.

Venues are also advised to help people keep social distance with markings on the floor as guidance.

Meanwhile, funerals in England and Wales are still allowed guests of up to 30 people outdoors, as long as they are socially distanced.

In Scotland, the current maximum of guests attending a funeral still sits at 20 and in Northern Ireland it depends on the size of the venue.

