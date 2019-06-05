Woman calls off wedding but STILL expects friends to attend pricey hen do

5 June 2019, 12:12

The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party
The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

A former bridesmaid has sparked furious debate after asking if it's fair for the hens to still attend the expensive hen 'do.

A hen party is something every bride takes for granted when she gets married, and in most cases it's obligatory for all the hens to attend unless they have a really good excuse.

But one bridesmaid has sparked fury on Mumsnet after she asked whether or not the same situation applies even after the bride has CALLED OFF THE WEDDING.

Hen do's are expensive and this bride still expects her hens to attend even though the wedding isn't going ahead
Hen do's are expensive and this bride still expects her hens to attend even though the wedding isn't going ahead. Picture: Getty

The anonymous woman posted on web forum, Mumsnet to explain her situation and that she doesn't think it's particularly fair for the bride to still want to attend.

She explained: "Months ago I paid a deposit to go on the hen weekend away.

"But since then, the wedding has been cancelled.

"Fast forward to this week and the hen group chat has a new message with a reminder that we need to pay the balance this week - we are talking hundreds of pounds.

"Is it unreasonable for me to say I no longer wish to go given the change of circumstances?"

Read more: Woman asks if she's unreasonable for refusing a ring meant for her man's ex

The post quickly attracted plenty of attention, with dozens of users chipping in their opinion.

Users were split in their views on the bride's demand, with some supporting her: "Maybe the hen needs cheering up, my friend postponed her wedding due to family issues but we still all went away to support her and make a fuss".

Another agreed: "If they are all your friends just go and enjoy the weekend away. Maybe the bride needs a bit of cheering up with that trip".

However, plenty sided with the bridal party member, saying: "No not at all. What the hell?! Can't imagine may people will still want to go".

The hen party member isn't happy with the bride
The hen party member isn't happy with the bride. Picture: PA

More women commented in support of her not attending, saying: "You're not being unreasonable at all, I can't imagine why the other women will still want to go if the wedding isn't even happening."

Another said: "I totally agree with you, I wouldn't want to spend so much money on that weekend - and I'm sure you can see her another time."

In the end, the woman revealed that she had decided against attending the hen party, but that she would pay her bit if needed.

