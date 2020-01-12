Converse is selling a brand new range of bridal sneakers – and they can all be customised

Converse is selling a wedding collection for brides and grooms. Picture: Converse

From white wedding trainers to blingtastic hi-tops, the retailer's latest selection has tons of options for brides and grooms.

Converse is selling a brand new range of wedding trainers for brides and grooms about to tie the knot.

The ceremonial sneakers can be customised with your married name or the date of your big day and are perfect for switching into after you say 'I do'.

If you're a bride that loves bling, you can dance the night away in sequin hi-tops, or if matchy-matchy is more your thing why not jazz up a pair of Chuck Taylor's with embroidery that mirrors your bouquet?

Read more: The most popular wedding songs of 2019 included tear-jerkers from Ed Sheeran and The Greatest Showman

These sequin platforms are perfect for brides who love bling! Picture: Converse

Want to get your entire bridal party involved? There's sparkling low-tops, plain white slip-ons, luxurious leather options, and more to choose from.

The US shoe brand's latest release has been designed with your magical celebration in mind and is aimed at both husbands and wives.

There's cool options for grooms, including a black pair of low-tops with a rose sewn into the heel.

Read more: Bride makes shocking entrance to wedding... with baby tied to the back of her dress

Finally, you can wear flats on your wedding day. Picture: Converse

Converse's special 'Wedding Sneakers' homepage says: "Tie the knot in style and comfort in a fresh pair of Converse wedding sneakers, available in white, black and metallic colours for your entire wedding party. Give your nuptials a step up.

"Constructed with the latest and most innovative shoe technologies, Converse are built for all-day wear, so you can dance late into your wedding night in complete comfort.

Read more: Bride cancels wedding after collecting £23k of donations - but keeps all the cash and asks for more

The sneaker brand has options for grooms too. Picture: Converse

"Say 'I do' in style and pick the silhouette that is best suited for your big day with low and high top styles or get some added height with our women's platform silhouette.

"From white wedding sneakers to sneakers that shine and shimmer, choose from a great selection to dress everyone from the bride and groom to bridesmaids and groomsmen."

Read more: Bride furious with 'lopsided' wedding cake covered in non-edible glitter and propped up with kebab sticks

The American retailer's specific wedding edit is only available in the US for now, but there are some styles within the range that can be bought in the UK.