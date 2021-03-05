Couple slammed as ‘greedy’ for asking wedding guests to make a cash donation on invite

A bride has asked her guests for a cash donation. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook

By Heart reporter

One couple has been slammed online after they demanded their wedding guests bring a cash donation.

Weddings can be very expensive events, with guests often having to fork out for a new outfit, transportation and a place to stay.

But now one bride has been called ‘greedy’ online after she asked her guests to give her $100 (£55) on her wedding invitation.

The couple from Australia sent a ‘wishing well’ card ahead of the day, which included a cheeky poem encouraging loved ones to go to an ATM machine on the way to their nuptials.

It started: "Our bank account is in debt and we would like it to go back into credit. Please visit the ATM, we know you're a gem."

A couple has asked for guests to pay them £55. Picture: Getty Images

The note continues: “Pull out your greens and let it be seen that your kindness is real, when it’s given it’s final seal.

“So place your cash in our wishing well and make our dreams come true, that will be swell.”

The controversial card was shared by the invitation designer on Facebook, with one user clarifying that ‘greens’ means $100 notes.

According to The Sun, someone commented: "Eeek ... I feel like the choice of words about the wishing well is a bit ... tacky?”

"Greedy. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had an actual ATM at their wedding,” wrote another, while a third added: "Oh wow. I’ve always wondered what the polite way to ask for money is. I know this ain’t it!"

This comes after another woman was branded a ‘bridezilla’ when she forced her bridesmaids to sign a contract telling them what not to do during the wedding.

Shared on Facebook, the contract is made up of 37 strict rules which demand her friends don’t miss dress fittings and don’t get pregnant before the wedding.

According to the Dailystar, the bride explained: "I've read a lot of posts about issues with bridesmaids.

"I gave out contracts. It explained my expectations from beginning to end."

Rules state that the bridesmaids must not encourage her to change anything in the wedding or “speak negatively” about any guests.

They must also ask for permission before changing their hair colour, can’t wear fake eyelashes and won’t ‘intentionally’ fall pregnant before the big day.

The anonymous woman also asked her friends to save over £2,000 for bridal expenses over a series of weeks.

If that wasn’t enough, there are to be no children at the event and the bridesmaids ‘must not make any advances towards males’ in the wedding party.

Unsurprisingly, the contract didn’t go down well with her friends and only six out of the ten actually agreed to sign.

