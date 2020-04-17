Bride causes outrage as she sits guests in their 'houses' for Harry Potter themed wedding

One bride was left red-faced after her guests didn't take kindly to her Harry Potter sorting idea. Picture: Getty/WarnerBros

By Alice Dear

We've seen many Harry Potter-themed weddings over the years, but none that have ended quite as bad as this one.

One bride and groom's idea of a magical Harry Potter-themed wedding sadly backfired when they started sorting their guests into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

The unnamed bride shared her story on Reddit, asking the forum whether she was out of order after her guests were left upset by the choices made.

She explained that herself and her husband are huge Harry Potter fans, and so decided on a Harry Potter-themed wedding.

The bride and groom decided to place their guests into a Hogwarts house. Picture: Getty

The wedding was a small event with 65 guests, of close friends and family, and so the couple felt they knew them well enough to sort them into one of the Hogwarts houses.

However, when the guests' houses were revealed on the wedding day and they were forced to sit with people from their houses for the meal – meaning some couples were separated – issues started to rise.

While people do have beliefs that there are 'good' and 'bad' Hogwarts houses, the bride explained that her and her husband do not see any of the groups as 'bad', including Slytherin.

The bride was left with some outraged guests who didn't like the idea and being separated from their families. Picture: Getty

However, people were offended all the same, and were upset that they were forced to sit with people they didn't know.

The bride wrote on the forum: "Shockingly though the adults were offended? Nearly every Slytherin was mad because their a**es just think it means 'bad guys' and forget that Lenin was a Slytherin, it's for sure NOT an insult!"

She added that the children were not sorted into houses as they believed that "all children lean Slytherin for a while and you see very few Ravenclaw toddlers".

She said that while she wouldn't do it again, she did not see the "big deal" that some of her guests made.

The post, which was later shared on Facebook, received a lot of backlash as people agreed with the bride's irritated guests.

One person commented: "So instead of grouping people together who know each other, you don't even get to sit with your spouse. Ugh. How uncomfortable."

Another wrote: "Imagine going to a wedding and being forced to sit with the people the bride thinks you're most like..."

