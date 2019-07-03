Wedding photographer called 'abusive and unprofessional' by blogger after refusing to work for free

By Naomi Bartram

A social media influencer has been shamed for trying to blag £5000 worth of FREE wedding photos.

It’s no secret that plenty of social media influencers manage to bag themselves complementary gifts in exchange for an Instagram post or two.

But one blogger was shamed by a wedding photographer when she tried to wangle $5000-8000 worth of products for her upcoming big day in April 2021.

Emailing UK-based wedding photography and video company Betrothed and Co, the PR for the unnamed influencer revealed that she was after a two hour-long videos and more than 1,000 photos of her wedding.

The PR, Melissa added that her client had a "combined audience" of 55,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook and said she would be paying the company with exposure on social media.

Finally, she said that the blogger would be able to offer a 25% discount code on all of Betrothed and Co's services to her fans, even though she wouldn’t be paying for any of it herself.

Before adding: "Just so you are aware, we have approached four other similar businesses in your area so a fast response will be beneficial to your business."

But while some companies would jump at the chance of some Instagram advertising, Frankie and Laura, from Betrothed and Co, were far from impressed and hit back with a very fiery reply.

In a post which has now gone viral, the pair shared a screenshot of their email conversation, along with the caption: "We don't share client emails unless they look like this.

"We are a really tiny business in a really competitive industry and emails like this really disregard how hard we work."

Their reply to the PR reads: "We would just like to check if there might have been a typo in your original email, specifically relating to a missing zero on the amount of combined followers your client has.

"As I'm sure you probably know, 55,000 is not usually the level of following which can command the free transfer of products worth between $5000-8000 total."

The pair went on to say they know people with a lot more followers than the unnamed influencer, before slamming Melissa for requesting a 25% discount code.

They wrote: "It's helpful to know in advance that being linked with your client will automatically knock 25% off the perceived value of the product we have spent so many years honing."

In one last blow, Frankie and Laura added: "Finally, we really appreciate how valued as artists and professionals you have made us feel by informing us that you have only sent this exact same email to four other companies.

"And that a fast response will secure us the wedding rather than any artistic considerations."

It’s fair to say this didn’t go down well with Melissa, who went on to brand them "abusive" and "unprofessional".

"Frankly my client and I find that kind of unprofessional email appalling and we will no longer be considering you as contenders to shoot what would have been a very lucrative wedding for you," she wrote.

Melissa said Betrothed and Co was missing out on working with "celebrities who will be making TV appearances", before adding they were prepared to “name and shame” the company.

In one last reply, Frankie and Laura pointed out that nothing in their email had been "abusive" as they said: "We're just a couple of hardworking creatives trying to make a living in a very challenging industry, and occasionally that means standing up for our profession and valuing our craft."