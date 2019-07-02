Posh magazine shares 'social media rules for brides'... how many did YOU break?

Flashing your ring, honeymoon spam and hen do pics are all banned. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Posh glossy magazine Tatler has shared a list of musts and musn'ts for brides - and claim that flashing your engagement ring in a selfie is 'SMUG'.

Getting engaged is meant to be one of the happiest days of your life - but a posh magazine wants you to remember that doesn't need to mean 'TACKY'.

Tatler, the upmarket mag aimed at the upper classes, has published a tongue-in-cheek list of what brides definitely should - and shouldn't - post online once their other half has popped the question.

The ring

The first thing on the list is the ring itself. While a lot of women choose to make their new finger-candy front and centre of their Instagram announcement, the magazine begs to differ.

They write: "A single close-up photo of the rock? Avoid! It looks too smug and braggy and most importantly, will leave followers wondering who you got engaged to.

Read more: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev wed in secret ceremony

Don't be too smug about your engagement ring... and don't omit who gave it to you. Picture: Getty

"Instead, stick to announcing your news with a picture of the two of you, your ring finger showing off your new favourite piece of jewellery (well, we hope) and a cute, fun caption or hashtag, #ISaidYes doesn’t count because of course you did or you wouldn’t be posting about it."

They also urge the couple to personally thank everyone who sends their congratulations - it's basic manners.

The prep

The magazine quite rightly reminds brides-to-be that NO ONE cares about their wedding as much as they do.

This means no spamming timelines of ideas for napkins, flower arrangements, bridesmaid shoes...

"What is considered OK are subtle previews, maybe a shot of the venue or a sample of the food when you’re at your tastings," they explain.

The hen do

Controversially the mag suggests keeping the fun and games restricted to the WhatsApp group.

While the hens might think nothing of seeing a video of the bride's mate Kim dancing to Despacito from 10 different angles, they quit rightly point out that mutual friends the people having a great time might not want to have their feeds clogged up with boozy, over familiar content.

They said: "It’s good to remember that not everyone wants to see countless pictures and videos of you all in fancy dress singing Bieber on repeat so keep the majority of the hen content on the WhatsApp group."

Read more: Bridezilla makes ridiculous LIE DETECTOR demands after public humiliation

No one wants to see too many too-similar videos of their mates on their feeds. Picture: Getty

The big day

Tatler rightly claim that if you're enjoying seeing what people have posted using your special wedding hashtag more than you're enjoying getting married, something is amiss.

But more importantly they suggest that you and your other half agree if you are happy with people taking photos and uploading them on the same day.

They said: "If you’re getting married in a church, most guests will feel less at ease about getting their phones out when you’re walking down the aisle but the same doesn’t necessarily apply to a wedding outdoors or in a private venue (and there is nothing worse than a bride walking towards a sea of screens) so decide in advance and make sure your vicar or officiant announces this before the ceremony begins."

One photo per day of honeymoon - maximum. Picture: Getty

The honeymoon

For many, the honeymoon provides even more opportunity for 'updates'/spam than the proposal and the actual wedding combined - but try to hold back.

The mag writes: "Give yourself a limit, ideally no more than one picture post a day on Instagram and Facebook (even that’s a lot), and keep your Insta Stories to minimum, having 30 small lines of stories isn’t cool."

Married life

The mag clearly wants to crack down on couples who keep churning out wedding pics long after the big day has drawn to a close and the honeymoon tan has faded.

They explain: "Remember, we all know you looked gorgeous and we are so pleased you had a wonderful day but sharing a new snap, no matter how hard you try to make it funny, is, quite frankly, wedding spam.

"Oh, and every time one of your bridesmaids has a birthday, it’s not an opportunity to post a picture of you in your wedding dress with her pictured being a dutiful maid. Got it?"

How many of these wedding 'rules' have you broken? Tell us in the comments below!