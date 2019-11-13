'Tacky' couple teased for wearing pyjamas for their wedding day and serving cereal

The wedding has been branded 'tacky' by a number of people, but some love it. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

They've been slammed for their 'lazy' choice of wedding theme but some think it's a great idea.

A newlywed couple have been slated by forum posters after some details of their wedding and it's quirky theme went viral.

The original poster, thought to be a guest at the big day shared a picture of the bride and groom exchanging vows on Reddit, revealing more details about the big day... and people are torn.

The wedding's attendees wore pyjamas that were personalised. Picture: Reddit

Posting on the forum, one guest revealed: "I'm all for people who go for low-budget weddings, but then there's this....

"Yes, the bouquet is a pinwheel. All guests were asked to wear pajamas, many of them were custom with cringey text.

"One of the groomsman's said 'brotha' on it.

Cups of cereal and unchilled milk were served as refreshment."

Commenting on the Reddit thread, one person joked: "It's like a wedding from my college dorm on Saturday morning."

Another joined in, slamming them: "this isnt low budget wedding.

This is just plain lazy as f*** wedding. Seriously."

And yet another joined in: "I can get behind the comfy PJs. Warm milk..ew."

However, others felt they could get behind what the couple were trying to do.

They decided not to go for traditional wear. Picture: PA

One person commented: "While I think it's tacky and gross, it's THEIR wedding.

"They can do what they want. Anyone who has an issue with it doesn't have to attend."

Another added: "I bet a pajama wedding could be really cool, but you need a little more creativity beyond just having the idea..."

A commented also chipped in: "You could do a cool 20s/30s pajama party and have lots of simple satin nightgowns and feather trim and fancy cocktails."

The forum's posters weren't impressed, but some defended their decision. Picture: Reddit

Meanwhile, another woman defended them, writing: "Maybe they did PJs because of something like 'I'll see you in PJs a lot more than I'll see you in anything else, especially a wedding dress.

"I want to marry you even when you're in your pajamas, no makeup, greasy hair, etc..'"

What are your thoughts on the wedding? Would you be up for doing something similar?