Top jeweller reveals how to measure your engagement ring finger at home

A top jeweller has revealed how you can get the perfect fit. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

This is ideal for you to drop your other have a subtle hint...

Already knowing your ring size can come in handy, especially if you're reaching that stage in the relationship.

Thinking of dropping a couple of not-so-sutble hints? That'll be a lot easier if you've already got the ring size at hand (see what we did there?)

Here's how you can save yourself a lot of hassle with one easy trick. Picture: Getty

But how can you find out the size of your ring finger without making a trek all the way to the jewellers? We've got you covered!

Glamour.co.uk spoke to top jeweller, Raphaele Canot, and he revealed exactly how you can do it easily with one simple item you have at home.

The French jewellery designer, who previously worked at Cartier, explained the foolproof way, and you just need a sheet of paper.

She said: "For measuring your ring size at home, do it the French way, which measures in millimetres.

"Cut a thin strip of white paper, about 60mm long, and curl it over your finger."

If the ring fits the first time, it makes everything a lot easier. Picture: Getty

She continued: "Mark the point where the 2 ends of the stripe meet and cut to size.

"Measure the total length and look for international convertion size charts online."

The simple tip will make things so easy for anyone who can't be bothered to go all the way to the shop, but one thing you should bear in mind is to measure when your hands are warm, as they get slightly bigger then, ensuring the ring won't be too tight.