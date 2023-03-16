What are the Tesco Clubcard changes as supermarket delivers one-month warning

Tesco has issued a one-month warning for Clubcard holders. Picture: Alamy

The supermarket giant is axing its Clubcard app, but shoppers will still have access to old points, coupons and vouchers.

Tesco shoppers are being warned of Clubcard changes one month ahead of a popular feature being axed for good.

Just weeks after the supermarket giant announced it was closing down its Pay+ app, the retailer has confirmed it will scrap its existing Clubcard app too.

The end of the digital discount tool will come into play on 18th April in all stores, including Tesco Extra, Tesco Superstore, Tesco Metro and Tesco Express.

The move will impact millions of consumers who use their phones to score discounts in store – but not for long.

The supermarket is axing its Clubcard app. Picture: Alamy

Customers just need to download the retailer's brand new Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app to access slashed prices, points and vouchers.

The updated version will offer all of the same Clubcard perks, plus the ability to create shopping lists and check stock in local stores.

Once logged into, Tesco shoppers will be able to access old points, vouchers and coupons.

Shoppers will still be able to access their points and vouchers. Picture: Alamy

For consumers who don't download the latest app, Clubcard extras will be available to use via their online account.

The new app is available to downloaded on both Android and Apple phones, and can be easily upgraded in the current Clubcard app.

The change is being rolled out in all Tesco stores from 18th April. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "With the combined power of Clubcard Prices, coupons and vouchers alongside our Reward Partner codes, Clubcard is the best way to get value at Tesco - and our Grocery & Clubcard app is the easiest way to make the most of all your Clubcard has to offer."

"You can use it when shopping online or in-store as a one-stop-shop to save money, collect points and use your vouchers and coupons. You can also unlock extra value from your vouchers by using them with one of our Reward Partners through the Grocery & Clubcard app."

