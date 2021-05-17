What countries are on the green list and what are the rules for travel?

What countries are on the green list? Picture: PA/Getty

By Polly Foreman

What countries are on the green list for safe travel and what are the rules for holiday-makers?

Since Monday May 17, some foreign travel has been permitted for people living in England, Scotland and Wales.

Holidaymakers are subject to strict rules, however, and there are currently only 12 countries on the 'green list' that people can visit without having to quarantine on their return.

Not all of these countries are allowing overseas visitors, and it is up to people to check on the rules for their desired destination before booking.

Here's your need-to-know on what countries are on the green list, and what the rules are.

There are currently 12 countries on the green list. Picture: PA

What countries are on the green list?

The following countries are currently on the green list:

Portugal Australia New Zealand Singapore Brunei Iceland Faroe Islands Gibraltar Falkland Islands South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

The government also advised that you ensure your holiday booking is refundable in case the Covid restrictions change.

What are the rules for visiting green list countries?

If you are visiting a green list country, you must take the following steps before returning to England:

Take a Covid test and have proof of a negative result

Book and pay for a test for day two after your return

Complete a passenger locator form

You will not need to quarantine on your return home unless the test you take on day two is positive, or unless told to do so by Track and Trace.

When announcing the green list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that it is 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

