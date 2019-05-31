What date is London Pride 2019, what events are happening in the capital and what's this year's route?

31 May 2019, 19:55

Pride is the main LGBT festival in London and it's not too far away
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

You'll have the time of your life at London Pride - just remember to stock up on the glitter!

London Pride is an amazing festival full of colour, amazing entertainment and most of all it's about supporting the LGBT+ community.

Here is all the information you need on the 2019 London pride...

Pride encourages as much colour as possible and for everyone to head out and spread the love
When is London Pride 2019?

London Pride typically refers to the Pride Parade in London, but it's a part of a larger weekend of celebrations.

This year it falls on Saturday July 6th and Sunday the 7th, and there will be parties and activities occurring all over the capital that weekend.

Get your flags out for the lads (and ladies!).

How long has pride been running?

The first ever pride weekend happened in New York way back in 1969, with London following in 1971.

London's first official one was in 1972 and only 2,000 people attended.

Nowadays Pride London attracts over a million partygoers, and the number only continues to grow.

What's this year's route?

The parade itself features over a whopping 300 floats and groups, and is an absolute must-see.

It all kicks off at Portland Place and makes its way through to Trafalgar Square.

At the end there is plenty of entertainment with parties, performances and loads of crazy surprises.

