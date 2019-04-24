New WhatsApp update could block you from taking screen grabs of chats

WhatsApp may be about to introduce some big changes. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

There are rumours of a new WhatsApp update which could change everything.

There is not one person who hasn’t used a WhatsApp conversation screen grab in their lives.

Whether you’re using it to prove a point, expose someone, or simply forward a message faster, screen-grabbing chats has become part of our online ritual.

However, that could all be set to change very soon, as WhatsApp could be blocking chat screen grabs.

Earlier this year, the technology geniuses at WABetaInfo found that a new potential WhatsApp setting will mean you can use your fingerprints to access your messages, keeping your conversations private.

WhatsApp screen grabs could be blocked. Picture: PA

However, WABetaInfo now claim this could mean the end of screen grabs forever.

“When enabled, fingerprint is required to open WhatsApp and conversation screenshots are blocked,” the new settings warn.

“You can still reply to messages from notifications and answer calls if WhatsApp is locked”

In other words, if you enable to fingerprint security, you won’t be able to take screen grabs – according to WABetaInfo.

