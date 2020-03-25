When do the clocks change and will they go forward or backwards?

25 March 2020, 12:55

Everything you need to know about the clocks changing this weekend
Everything you need to know about the clocks changing this weekend. Picture: Getty

The clocks will go forward one hour this Sunday - here's everything you need to know.

It's the time of year again that the clocks go forward one hour, and they will do so this weekend.

The clocks will change at midnight this Sunday (29 March), so it is worth ensuring that all your clocks and watches are altered to the new time.

The clocks will go forward one hour at 1am this Sunday
The clocks will go forward one hour at 1am this Sunday. Picture: Getty

What time will the clocks go forward this Sunday?

The clocks will go forward at 1AM this Sunday, meaning most of us will be asleep at the time they change.

What does it mean when the clocks change in the UK?

Each year, the clocks go back on the last Sunday of October, and forward on the last Sunday of March.

The clocks going forward marks the start of British Summer Time
The clocks going forward marks the start of British Summer Time. Picture: Getty

The period when the clocks are 1 hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST) - and this will be the period we enter into this weekend. During this time, there is more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings.

The period when the clocks go back is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Why do the clocks go forward?

The changing of the clocks was introduced during World War One by Germany and Austria, who wanted to save on coal consumption - as it's believed that more daylight saves on energy. The UK followed suit soon after.

