When do the clocks go forward in the UK in 2025?

The clocks are set to change in March 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When do the clocks change in 2025 for lighter evenings and warmer weather? Here's exactly when the time changes to signal spring.

Winter feels like it has gone on for months with one wind storm after another, snow bombs and plenty of dull and frosty mornings - so when do the clocks officially go forward to signal spring?

Those living the UK are now looking forward to the warmer months and lighter evenings and are already checking when the clocks change to begin those all important British summertime hours.

Prompting the start of spring, and hopefully more pleasant weather, we don't have long to go until we see the seasons change.

Here's the exact date and time the clocks go forward in the UK in 2025 and whether we lose or gain an hour.

Summer daylight hours bring extra light evenings to enjoy. Picture: Getty

When do the clocks go forward in the UK 2025?

The end of a cold winter is on the horizon as we'll see the times change in the UK on March 30th, Mother's Day. This typically always happens on the last Sunday of March.

On this Sunday at 1am, the clocks will go forward one hour, meaning we lose an hour that day, to signal the start of British Summer Time.

This means the sunrise and sunset will happen an hour later over the spring and summer months, giving us much lighter evenings to enjoy.

When do the clocks go back in 2025?

Of course, those lovely summer evenings and warm temperatures don't last all year and while we 'spring forward' in March, we "fall back" in October and gain an hour.

Losing an hour and bringing back those dark nights and mornings, in 2025, this will happen on Sunday 26th October.

Spring is just around the corner for the UK. Picture: Getty

Why does the UK change the clocks twice a year and do other countries do it?

The idea of moving the clocks was invented by a New Zealand entomologist named George Vincent Hudson in 1895 but was first introduced in the UK by the government during the First World War in 1916 to save coal usage and make the most of natural light.

Most European countries use daylight saving time during the winter months, switching their time on the same night as the UK.

France and Spain - that are on GMT+1 - go back at 3am local time (2am in the UK), meaning the UK always remains an hour behind.

Changing the clocks is a common practise across many countries in the world despite many thinking it's only the UK that does.

Countries who don't change their time include Iceland, Iran, Jordan, Russia, Samoa, Syria, Turkey and Uruguay. Some parts of Mexico have also stopped doing this.

