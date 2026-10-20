When do the clocks change? Exact date and time confirmed

The clocks go back one hour this weekend in the UK to save daylight time. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What day do the clocks go back and will it get darker earlier? Here's everything you need to know about the change in British Summer Time.

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October brings with it a huge change in weather as we officially cross over from summer into autumn.

Not only do we get a school half term and Halloween, but we also get the all-important clocks change.

Taking place this weekend, those living in the UK (and many other European countries), will put the time back to help save daylight hours.

So exactly when do the clocks go back in October? And will it get darker earlier now? Here's all the details you need to know.

Autumn brings with it darker evenings, falling leaves and chillier temperatures. Picture: Getty

When do the clocks go back in the UK and what time does it happen?

On Sunday 25th October 2026, all clocks in this country will go back one hour. This happens at 2am with clocks instantly moving back to 1am.

For most, this will happen automatically on phones and digital advices, but it will need to be done manually on other clocks.

The 60minute time difference mean the mornings should be lighter, weather permitting, and that evenings will start getting dark earlier.

Autumn is a time the clocks go back where as spring they go forward one hour. Picture: Getty

When do the clocks go forward in 2027?

Just like the clocks go back to signal the start of autumn/winter, they also go forward to start off spring and summer. Next year, the time will change by one hour on Sunday 28th March.

At 1am on that morning, the clocks will move forward directly to 2am and we'll see lighter evenings return.

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