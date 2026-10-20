When do the clocks change? Exact date and time confirmed
20 October 2026, 07:30
What day do the clocks go back and will it get darker earlier? Here's everything you need to know about the change in British Summer Time.
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October brings with it a huge change in weather as we officially cross over from summer into autumn.
Not only do we get a school half term and Halloween, but we also get the all-important clocks change.
Taking place this weekend, those living in the UK (and many other European countries), will put the time back to help save daylight hours.
So exactly when do the clocks go back in October? And will it get darker earlier now? Here's all the details you need to know.
When do the clocks go back in the UK and what time does it happen?
On Sunday 25th October 2026, all clocks in this country will go back one hour. This happens at 2am with clocks instantly moving back to 1am.
For most, this will happen automatically on phones and digital advices, but it will need to be done manually on other clocks.
The 60minute time difference mean the mornings should be lighter, weather permitting, and that evenings will start getting dark earlier.
- Read more: Why British Gas is issuing an autumn snow warning
- Read more: UK given winter weather warning as climate phenomenon is confirmed
When do the clocks go forward in 2027?
Just like the clocks go back to signal the start of autumn/winter, they also go forward to start off spring and summer. Next year, the time will change by one hour on Sunday 28th March.
At 1am on that morning, the clocks will move forward directly to 2am and we'll see lighter evenings return.