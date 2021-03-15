When do the clocks go forward?

Daylight Saving 2021: when do the clocks change in the UK and will they go forwards or back?

Later this month, the clocks will go forward in line with Daylight Saving 2021.

The annual moving forward of the clocks is a signifier that Spring is on the way, and will mean we enjoy more light in the daytime.

In the UK, the longest day of the year takes place in June - with a maximum of 16 hours and 28 minutes of sunlight, known as the summer solstice. The shortest day in December - known as the Winter Solstice - has just seven hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

Here's your need-to-know about when the clocks change this year.

When do the clocks go forward in the UK?

The clocks go forward on the last Sunday of March, which this year lies on Sunday, March 28.

They will go forward at 1am on that date, meaning we will 'lose' an hour of that date.

However, clocks will then go back again in October 31 2021.

If you have an up-to-date smartphone, it is likely that the time will change automatically on this.

The system of clocks going forward was first introduced in the UK in 1916, with the Germans introducing first during World War One.

