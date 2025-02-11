When is Pancake Day 2025? Shrove Tuesday facts you need to know

Pancake Day 2025 is happening in March this year. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Pancake Day the same every year? And why do we eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday? Here are all your essential questions answered.

Pancake Day 2025 is nearly upon us so it's time to make some important decisions like whether you're going to have them for breakfast or lunch or what your chosen topping will be.

Happening in March this year, Shrove Tuesday - the day we eat the delicious treat - happens annually but why? And does it always fall on the same date?

In connection with the UK's Easter celebrations and Lent, Pancake Day originated as a religious event but has also become popular in many households who use the day to celebrate their love of the treat.

Here's everything you need to know about when Pancake Day in the UK is this year to why we celebrate it and even a simple recipe.

Pancake Day happens every year and is also known as Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Getty

When is Pancake Day 2025 in the UK and is it the same every year?

This year, Pancake Day falls on Tuesday 4th March. Every year this happens on a different date as it's calculated on when Easter falls which also always changes due to the lunar calendar.

Pancake Day, more commonly known as Shrove Tuesday, does always happen the day before Ash Wednesday. In 2026, Pancake Day will happen on Tuesday 17th February.

Across the world, Pancake Day is celebrated but it happens at different times of year. In America, it's celebrated on September 26th and in France it happens on February 2nd. They aren't all connected with Easter celebrations like we do in the UK.

Pancakes have become a traditional meal on Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Why do we eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday?

Shrove Tuesday is the day before Lent where typically now, people choose to give up something of choice (usually a sweet treat) so like to indulge a little before doing so.

However, historically, Lent was a time to give up animal products so people used up their eggs, butter and milk in pancakes to get them out of the house before the 40 days of fasting until Easter.

What is an easy pancake recipe?

Pancakes are not only tasty but they're super easy to make too. If you're making crepes you will need:

100g plain flour

2 eggs

300ml milk

Sunflower or vegetable oil

If you're making fluffy American-style pancakes, you will need:

300g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1tbsp caster sugar

2 eggs

300ml eggs

Mix all ingredients except the oil into a bowl and then pour into a hot frying pan with the oil. Then all is left to do is add your chosen topping and enjoy!

