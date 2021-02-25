When will theatres reopen in Government's roadmap out of lockdown?

Theatres will be able to reopen later this year as part of England's roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the roadmap out of lockdown, when will theatres be reopening?

Boris Johnson published the Government's plans out of lockdown earlier this week.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the PM said that the roadmap for England would be "cautious but also irreversible”.

The easing out of lockdown will start with schools returning on March 8, followed by a four-step plan leading up to June 2021.

But when will theatres be able to reopen in the roadmap?

Theatres will hopefully be able to reopen from May 17. Picture: Getty

When will theatres reopen?

Mr Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown plans to have theatres reopening from May 17.

Performances will be allowed to begin again from this date as part of the third step of lockdown easing.

In the same step, indoor hospitality will be reopened as people will be allowed to meet with five others indoors and up to 30 outdoors.

It is believed that when theatres reopen, social distancing restrictions will be in place.

The date of May 17 is subject to change, depending on how successful the easing of lockdown is, as well as the continued roll out of the vaccine programme.

Theatres reopening is part of step three of easing lockdown. Picture: Getty

You can find the full four-step lockdown easing plans below:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021

Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors

Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)

All limits on weddings and other life events removed

