When is it too hot to walk your dog?

When is it safe to take your dog out in the sun? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the UK prepares for a heatwave this week, dog owners are being warned to keep their pooches cool.

The UK is set for a scorcher this week, with some areas across the nation hitting over 30 degrees.

And while we can't wait to bask in the sunshine, it's important we keep ourselves and our pets safe in the hot weather.

While many families will be eager to take their dogs out for a long walk in the sun, it's important to know when is too hot to take your pooch for a walk.

So, when is it too hot to walk your dog?

It's important to keep your dog safe from heat stroke. Picture: Getty

According to Vets Now, it's generally safe to take your dog out in temperatures up to 19 degrees.

When the temperature rises above that, it is important to know that dogs can be at risk of heat stroke.

This occurs when when dogs are no longer able to self-regulate and keep their temperature at a comfortable level.

They say that between 16 and 19 degrees is generally safe for dogs, while between 20 and 23 degree is a six out of ten risk rating.

When the temperature hits 24 and 27 degrees, this risk level goes up to nine out of ten, and then to ten out of ten when the weather reaches 32 degrees and above.

Avoid walking your dogs when the temperature is above 19 degrees. Picture: Getty

Practice owner and head vet at Cherry Tree Veterinary Practice in Buckinghamshire told Metro.co.uk there is a way to tell if it's too hot to take your dog out.

She says that if you stand barefoot on your patio or pavement and feel like it is too hot for you, it will be too hot for your dog.

She said: "Anything over 25C is very risky if people need a number as a benchmark. It also depends on humidity and breeze – or rather lack of."

To be safe, make sure to walk your dog before 8am or after 8pm, and keep them in the shade.

Some of the signs of heat stroke to look out for are; heavy panting, red eyes, red gums, hot skin, reduced activity, vomiting, collapsing and diarrhoea.

READ MORE: How to keep your dog safe in hot weather during lockdown