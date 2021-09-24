Experts reveal the exact date you should start turning your heating on

24 September 2021, 10:36 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 10:37

Not sure if it's too early for heating yet? These experts say it is!
Not sure if it's too early for heating yet? These experts say it is! Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

There's bad news for those of you who are already feeling the chill as it's still a little while away.

It's time to admit it – summer is well and truly over.

We may be being treated to some late sunshine at the moment, but the mornings and evenings are getting cooler and the days are shortening.

With that in mind, you may have noticed yourself considering popping the heating on a few times when you've felt particularly cold, but before you take that first step into winter, you might want to read on.

According to the experts, we've still got a few weeks before we should start turning out heating on.

Days are getting shorter and evenings more chilly as we leave summer behind
Days are getting shorter and evenings more chilly as we leave summer behind. Picture: Getty

It turns out the exact date you should start popping your heating on throughout the house is when the clocks go back and winter really arrives – also known at October 31.

This is according to heating experts at PlumbNation, who explained to the Daily Record: "Turning on your central heating is notably one of the sure signs that winter has arrived.

"Although there is no single temperature at which you should turn your heating on, many aim for the time when clocks go back, falling this year on October 31st."

Experts say you should wait until October 31 to turn your heating on
Experts say you should wait until October 31 to turn your heating on. Picture: Getty

If you're adamant to wait until this date, there are a number of ways you can help warm up without even reaching for the thermostat.

1) Use a draught excluder

Make sure you target the 'problem areas'

2) Simply put on more clothes

Socks and jumpers could save you so much on bills

3) Bring in 'soft furnishings'

If you don't have carpet in the home, try putting down a thick rug to keep insulation

4) Give your radiators a good clean

Make sure when you put them on, their as good as can be

5) Don't dry your clothes on the radiators

This will only block the heat from escaping into the home

Read more from Heart lifestyle:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips under new law

News

Kate and Emma played a doubles game together

Kate Middleton beams as she plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu
The bride's Facebook post was shared on Reddit (stock image)

Bride threatens to cut off family after they refuse to pay out £3,000 for her wedding
Here's why your cold feels so much worse this autumn

Doctor explains why so many people are getting the 'worst cold ever'
Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months

Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight

How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

TV & Movies

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie were matched on MAFS UK

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

TV & Movies

Tom Felton's friend has told fans he is 'okay' after the actor suffered a medical incident

Tom Felton's friend shares health update after star 'collapses' on golf course

Celebrities

Cheryl has had to drop out of a gig

Cheryl pulls out of performance as she shares grief after Sarah Harding's death

Celebrities

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash

TV & Movies

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home
Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

TV & Movies

Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know

TV & Movies

The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover

Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'
A mum has filled her entire freezer with breast milk

Mum reveals she has two freezers full of her breast milk

Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC

Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC six years after being axed

TV & Movies

A doctor has explained new Covid symptoms

Doctor explains the difference between Covid and common cold symptoms

News

Robbie Williams' house is on the market

Inside Robbie Williams' £6.75million mansion as he puts it up for sale

Celebrities

Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

TV & Movies