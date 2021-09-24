Experts reveal the exact date you should start turning your heating on

Not sure if it's too early for heating yet? These experts say it is! Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

There's bad news for those of you who are already feeling the chill as it's still a little while away.

It's time to admit it – summer is well and truly over.

We may be being treated to some late sunshine at the moment, but the mornings and evenings are getting cooler and the days are shortening.

With that in mind, you may have noticed yourself considering popping the heating on a few times when you've felt particularly cold, but before you take that first step into winter, you might want to read on.

According to the experts, we've still got a few weeks before we should start turning out heating on.

Days are getting shorter and evenings more chilly as we leave summer behind. Picture: Getty

It turns out the exact date you should start popping your heating on throughout the house is when the clocks go back and winter really arrives – also known at October 31.

This is according to heating experts at PlumbNation, who explained to the Daily Record: "Turning on your central heating is notably one of the sure signs that winter has arrived.

"Although there is no single temperature at which you should turn your heating on, many aim for the time when clocks go back, falling this year on October 31st."

Experts say you should wait until October 31 to turn your heating on. Picture: Getty

If you're adamant to wait until this date, there are a number of ways you can help warm up without even reaching for the thermostat.

1) Use a draught excluder

Make sure you target the 'problem areas'

2) Simply put on more clothes

Socks and jumpers could save you so much on bills

3) Bring in 'soft furnishings'

If you don't have carpet in the home, try putting down a thick rug to keep insulation

4) Give your radiators a good clean

Make sure when you put them on, their as good as can be

5) Don't dry your clothes on the radiators

This will only block the heat from escaping into the home

