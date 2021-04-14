When will indoor dining resume?

When will indoor hospitality reopen in England? Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

When will pubs, restaurants and other hospitality reopen indoors in England?

Pubs and restaurants in England were finally allowed to reopen this week, but they are currently only allowed to welcome customers outdoors.

Only those with outside areas - including beer gardens, terraces and rooftops - were therefore able to open on Monday April 12.

Currently, only around 40 per cent of pubs in England are open - with the rest set to finally welcome customers in the next phase of lockdown-lifting in the country.

Here's what we know about when that might be.

Pubs in England are currently able to open outside. Picture: Getty

When will pubs and restaurants open indoors?

Pubs and restaurants will reopen their doors on May 17 at the earliest.

If this date goes ahead as planned, it will mark the third stage of lockdown-easing in England.

Pubs are due to reopen indoors from May 17 at the earliest. Picture: Getty

When announcing his roadmap, however, Boris Johnson stressed that they would be driven by 'data not dates' and lockdown-easing would depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

It is likely that the May 17 date will be confirmed nearer the time.

What will the rules for pubs and restaurants be on May 17?

If plans do go ahead, two households will be able to meet inside - or the 'rule of six' will apply to those visiting with multiple households.

The 'rule of six' will no longer be in force for those sat outside, meaning that larger groups will be able to sit together.

