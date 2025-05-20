Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

20 May 2025, 11:25

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.
Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

As the bidding war to save the bargain chain begins, which Poundland stores are closing down and when? Here's the full list so far.

Hundreds of Poundland stores are facing closure across the UK as the popular bargain brand struggles to stay afloat.

Up to 200 loss-making shops are set to disappear from the British high street, angering customers and putting thousands of jobs at risk as investors make plans to save the discount chain.

It's thought Poundland could be sold for just £1 – the price of many items in the purse-friendly store – as the takeover bidding war begins this week.

The cheap and cheerful retailer is currently owned by Pepco, and employs over 16,000 people in the UK across its 825 shops.

Poundland is owner by parent company Pepco.
Poundland is owner by parent company Pepco. Picture: Alamy

Which Poundland shops are closing?

With hundreds of UK stores set for closure, shoppers are eager to find out which of the 825 Poundland shops will have their shutters pulled down for good.

And while the full list of discount stores located the UK is available on Poundland's website, execs haven't yet revealed all the ones getting the chop.

So far, just three have been announced, according to The Sun.

  • Clapham Junction Railway Station - closing 2nd May
  • Liverpool Belle Valle Shopping Centre - closing 6th May
  • Brackla, Wales - closing 24th May

Many more are expected to be listed as closing down in the coming weeks.

Thousands of Poundland staff are expected to lose their jobs.
Thousands of Poundland staff are expected to lose their jobs. Picture: Alamy

Poundland's parent company admitted it was considering "all strategic options" earlier this year as it fought to save the 35-year-old institution.

But with the business facing rapidly declining sales, it looks as though hundreds of locations will lose their local stores regardless of who buys out the brand.

The former owner of Laura Ashley, Gordon Brothers, was pegged as the frontrunner to take control, a source revealed to The Sunday Times.

According to Sky News, other big players were also interested in the bid, including Modella Capital – owner of Hobbcraft who also bought WHSmith’s high street division, Alteri – owner of Bensons for Beds, and Hilco Capital - owner of Lakeland.

The retailer released its dwindling numbers and admitted things were worsening.
The retailer released its dwindling numbers and admitted things were worsening. Picture: Alamy

After publicly revealing the store's dwindling numbers, Poundland execs explained the grave situation its shop bosses had found themselves in.

Blaming the current financial climate in retail, the spokesperson said back in March: "Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week and had around two billion euros (£1.67 billion) in annual turnover in financial year 2024, but it is also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.

"From April 2025, the UK Government’s additional tax changes announced in the Budget will also add further pressure to Poundland’s cost base.

"Therefore, the board is actively evaluating all strategic options to separate Poundland from group during financial year 2025, including a potential sale."

Up to 200 loss-making stores are set to get the chop.
Up to 200 loss-making stores are set to get the chop. Picture: Alamy

A Pepco Group spokesperson added: "As announced at the Capital Markets Day on 6 March, Pepco Group is moving away from FMCG to create a simpler business focused on clothing and general merchandise, and is actively exploring separation options for Poundland, including a potential sale, from the Group.

"With Barry Williams’ re-appointment as Managing Director, Poundland is executing a turnaround programme to get the business back on track, focusing on its core heritage strengths, and a simpler pricing proposition and customer offer."

