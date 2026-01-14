Which TGI Fridays restaurants are closing? 16 locations to close as chain enters administration

14 January 2026, 10:55

TGI Fridays bosses have been forced to close 16 popular restaurants
TGI Fridays bosses have been forced to close 16 popular restaurants. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

16 TGI Fridays restaurants are being forced to close immediately causing hundreds of job losses.

Popular American style food restaurant TGI Fridays is having to close 16 of its locations immediately this January.

After going into administration, the company, which was originally owned by Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group Limited, has finally agreed a sale which will save the majority of the branches but does unfortunately, still lead to 100s of job losses.

Bought out by Sugarloaf TGIF Operations Limited, they've put an immediate rescue package in place which will sadly see the closure of 16 TGI restaurants across the UK as well as the loss of jobs for staff who work there.

So which TGI restaurants are closing? And what has been said about it? Here's the full closures list:

TGI Fridays has been a popular American food restaurant for families
TGI Fridays has been a popular American food restaurant for families. Picture: Getty

Which TGI Fridays restaurants are closing?

The following family restaurants have been closed immediately:

  • Aberdeen Beach
  • Ashton
  • Bournemouth
  • Braintree
  • Coventry
  • Crawley
  • Doncaster
  • Edinburgh
  • Nottingham
  • Reading
  • Sheffield
  • Staines
  • Stevenage

The remaining TGI Friday restaurants have been taken over in an adminisration deal
The remaining TGI Friday restaurants have been taken over in an adminisration deal. Picture: Getty

What has been said about the TGI Fridays closures?

For many the news of the popular family restaurant chain has come as a shock but the takeover has been happening in the background for some weeks.

The deal was made official on January 13th, 2026 with the plan being to protect the remaining branches and staff across the other sites. However, 16 of the locations had to be closed for the deal to be a success.

In a statement, Phil Broad, Global President of TGI Fridays, said: "We have been working closely to explore all available options for securing the long-term future of TGI Fridays in the UK, and believe that this is the best outcome for the business, preserves jobs, and offers a strong platform for success and growth.

"I believe that the future of the brand is in strong hands - focused on reinvigorating the brand while continuing to deliver the bold flavours, welcoming atmosphere, and high-energy dining experience that define TGI Fridays."

