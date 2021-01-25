Who owns ASOS and what does it stand for?
25 January 2021, 14:23
Who is the billionaire that owns ASOS and what does it stand for?
ASOS is one of the biggest online shopping websites in the world.
Hosting a range of brands, including their own, ASOS has quickly become the go-to place for fashion necessities.
But who owns ASOS and what does it stand for?
Who owns ASOS?
ASOS is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.
Anders Holch Povlsen is 48-years-old and the CEO of retailer chain Bestseller, which includes ASOS as well as brands such as Jack&Jones and Vera Moda.
The billionaire is the largest individual private landowner in the UK.
Anders is married to Anne Holch Povlsen, and together they had four children – Alma, Agnes, Astrid and Alfred.
Tragically, Alma, Agnes and Alfred were killed in 2019 during the Sri Lanka Easter bombings.
According to Forbes, Anders is worth $12.2billion.
What does ASOS stand for?
ASOS stands for As Seen On Screen.
When the site first launched in 2000, it was a celebrity get-the-look shopping website, hence the name.