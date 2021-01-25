Who owns ASOS and what does it stand for?

By Alice Dear

ASOS is one of the biggest online shopping websites in the world.

Hosting a range of brands, including their own, ASOS has quickly become the go-to place for fashion necessities.

But who owns ASOS and what does it stand for?

ASOS is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen. Picture: Getty

Who owns ASOS?

ASOS is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

Anders Holch Povlsen is 48-years-old and the CEO of retailer chain Bestseller, which includes ASOS as well as brands such as Jack&Jones and Vera Moda.

The billionaire is the largest individual private landowner in the UK.

Anders is married to Anne Holch Povlsen, and together they had four children – Alma, Agnes, Astrid and Alfred.

Tragically, Alma, Agnes and Alfred were killed in 2019 during the Sri Lanka Easter bombings.

According to Forbes, Anders is worth $12.2billion.

ASOS stands for As Seen On TV. Picture: Getty

What does ASOS stand for?

ASOS stands for As Seen On Screen.

When the site first launched in 2000, it was a celebrity get-the-look shopping website, hence the name.