WHSmith 'to disappear' from high streets across the UK after new sale

WHSmith could leave high streets. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

WHSmith, one of Britain's most recognisable retail brands, looks set to disappear from high streets across the UK as the company shifts its focus to travel locations in airports and train stations.

The retail giant, which has been a fixture of British shopping for over two centuries, is currently in discussions with several potential buyers regarding the sale of its 500 high street stores.

Among those showing interest are investment firms Alteri and Modella Capital, alongside Hilco (previous owners of Homebase) and Doug Putman, who currently owns HMV.

If a sale goes ahead, WHSmith reportedly believes it cannot maintain two separately owned businesses trading under the same brand name. This would result in high street shops operating under a different name, effectively removing the iconic WHSmith brand from town and city centres throughout the country.

According to The Times, this rebranding "could raise concerns that the retail group is seeking to distance itself from any fallout from the sale and prompt questions about the long-term future of many stores." Any new owner would likely be given a specific timeframe to implement the brand name change.

The potential sale comes with significant implications for the high street retail landscape. Nearly 200 of the stores currently contain Post Office branches, and with an average lease length of just two years for high street locations, a new owner could quickly close underperforming stores.

WHSmith has a rich heritage dating back to 1792, when Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opened their first store on Little Grosvenor Street in London. The company later expanded into travel retail, opening its first station shop at London's Euston in 1848.

While reducing its high street presence after closing 14 sites (leaving 500 remaining), the company continues to expand its UK travel division, having opened 14 new travel locations over the past financial year with plans for three to eight more in the coming year.

The company has disclosed that approximately 470 store leases are up for renewal over the next three years, with active negotiations already underway for about 100 of these locations.

Sources close to WHSmith indicate that potential buyers are attracted to the retailer because of its strength across multiple product categories and its strategic position as a "hub of the high street."