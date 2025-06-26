Why you should never have a cold shower during a heatwave

26 June 2025

Avoid having a cold shower during a heatwave
Avoid having a cold shower during a heatwave. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

While people across the UK look for ways to stay cool during the heatwave, experts are warning the public to avoid jumping into cold showers for a very important reason.

The UK is finally enjoying some summer weather, with the first heatwave of the year taking place earlier this June. Now, with another one expected just around the corner, Brits will no doubt be looking for ways to keep themselves cool amid soaring temperatures.

One of the ways many people try to keep cool is by having a cold shower. And while this may feel nice at the time, experts are warning people to be very careful when it comes to using this hack.

In a study published by The Conversation, researchers found that very cold and freezing showers during hot weather can cause heat to be held around your organs, which is very dangerous.

This is because, while it might feel like your body is cooling down, a cold shower doesn't always reduce the core temperature of the body.

Brits will no doubt be looking for ways to keep themselves cool amid soaring temperatures
Brits will no doubt be looking for ways to keep themselves cool amid soaring temperatures. Picture: Getty

Adam Taylor, a professor of anatomy at Britain’s Lancaster University, explained in The Conversation research: "In the context of cooling the body down, jumping into a cold shower does the opposite of what needs to happen, as less blood is now flowing to the surface of the skin.

"This will hold the heat in and around your organs instead of getting rid of it. Basically, you’re tricking your body that it doesn’t need to cool down, but actually needs to conserve heat.”

He added: “This causes the blood vessels in the skin (those in contact with the cold water) to constrict rapidly. This increases blood pressure as the heart is now pumping against increased resistance."

While it might feel like your body is cooling down, a cold shower doesn't always reduce the core temperature of the body
While it might feel like your body is cooling down, a cold shower doesn't always reduce the core temperature of the body. Picture: Alamy

The professor said that these side effects are particularly dangerous to those with coronary artery disease and other underlying heart conditions.

While it is rare, the shocking change from hot to cold can cause an irregular heartbeat and can even lead to death.

While freezing cold showers are not the way to cool down during a heatwave, if you're jumping into a mildly cool shower, there is not as much concern - just avoid bringing the temperature of the water down to freezing.

