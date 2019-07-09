This is why you should never rinse your hair with hot water

9 July 2019, 15:44 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 15:45

You could be damaging your hair by washing it with hot water
You could be damaging your hair by washing it with hot water. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

It turns out there's a huge beauty mistake you could have been making.

With summer in full flow, hair can be even tougher to control.

Whether your locks are covered in greasy sun lotion, or in a constant state of frizz thanks to humid weather, it’s difficult to maintain the perfect style.

But it turns out issues with your ‘do could be due to one big mistake you’re making everyday.

If you suffer from particularly greasy hair, turning the temperature down a few notches may help keep the dirt at bay.

Andrew Barton, creative director at Headmasters Salons, told Fabulous: “You should always wash your hair and scalp with lukewarm water. Hot water actually stimulates the sebaceous glands in the scalp to produce more oil.”

Try turning the temperature down in your shower
Try turning the temperature down in your shower. Picture: Getty Images

While getting into a lukewarm shower doesn’t seem very appealing, apparently it can be really beneficial for your hair in the long run.

Expert hair stylist Megan Moore of TheBeautySnoop.com, also noted that washing with cooler water will help protect the colour and luster for much longer.

Read More: Sam Faiers in THERAPY to cure hair pulling disorder for fears her children will copy habit

Comparing hair to fabric, she pointed out that washing your favourite shirt with hot water every day would make it start to fade and lose its shape, so the same goes for your hair.

And it turns out there are plenty of other mistakes you could be making when it comes to keeping your hair in it’s peak condition.

According to Shape, you’re actually supposed to shampoo twice in order to reduce the build-up that’s accumulated on your strands.

Amy Abramite, stylist and creative director of Maxine Salon in Chicago told the site: “One wash often isn’t enough to break down all the residue and product build-up, especially if you haven’t washed your hair for a few days.”

Read More: Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

The experts also advise you shouldn’t be conditioning your whole head.

According to Megan, the purpose of conditioner is to rebuild moisture in your hair, but the natural oils in our scalps do that for our roots already.

It’s suggested applying the conditioner from the middle of our hair and downward will give it more volume.

