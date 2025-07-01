Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Experts are warning people not to fall into this thirst trap as the scorching British summer continues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's no secret that drinking two litres of water a day is a sure-fire way to boost your energy and stay hydrated.

And while the sizzling weather continues to blast the UK this summer, it's no surprise that people are more parched than ever.

So as temperatures begin to top 33C in some parts of the country, experts have issued a warning to sun-seekers who are turning to fruit juices to keep them cool.

In fact, scientists have revealed that guzzling down orange juice and apple juice can actually be dangerous to your health in a heatwave.

Scientists have warned against drinking juice in a heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Is orange juice good for hot weather?

"Fruit juice, smoothies and soft drinks can be high in sugar which dehydrates the body," the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) explained.

Instead, the government agency suggested that people should "limit the amount of fruit juice or smoothies that you drink, and swap sugary soft drinks for diet, sugar-free or no added sugar varieties".

Rather than sipping on full-fat fizzy drinks or sweet juices in the blistering sun, switch them out for hydrating glasses of water, diluted squash or low-fat milk.

Read more: This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

The UKHSA said people should avoid sugar-packed drinks. Picture: Alamy

What is the best liquid to drink in hot weather?

To make sure you don't become dehydrated, the UKHSA said: "Drink fluids regularly throughout the day especially if you are physically active.

"You should drink enough that your pee is a pale straw colour.”

To play it safe, stick to water and take a refillable bottle with you, advised the UKHSA, and also avoid alcohol.

"Alcohol has a dehydrating effect on the body, so it is a good idea to choose alcohol-free options, or alternate alcoholic drinks with a glass of water," the health experts added.

Read more: Why you should never have a cold shower during a heatwave

Water is the best option to stay hydrated. Picture: Getty

The advice comes as the UKHSA warned that older people and babies are especially vulnerable in the hot weather.

Explaining that although "anyone can become unwell" due to dehydration, pensioners are more likely to face health complications, along with little ones under five and those with underlying conditions.

The guidance from UKHSA said: "Anyone can become unwell when the weather is hot. People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include: older people aged 65 years and over (note change from previous guidance of 75 years of age and above); babies and young children aged 5 years and under."

"People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include people with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility problems."