Wicked set to make triumphant return to London's West End this year for 15th anniversary

Wicked is returning to the West End this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Wicked will return to London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre later this year as lockdown measures ease.

Wicked is set to return to London's West End this September with tickets going on sale next month.

As lockdown measures continue to ease across the UK, England is expected to be completely free of Covid-19 restrictions by the end of June.

Theatres are currently preparing for their reopening, with the Tony and Olivier Award-winning show Wicked taking place among them.

Performances of Wicked will start again from September 15, with tickets going on sale at 10am on May 17.

READ MORE: Hamilton is returning to the West End this summer, here's how you can book tickets

After a year of closures, people can finally return to theatres for their favourite shows. Picture: Getty

The show has been seen by 10million people in London alone, but after the year we've all had, we're sure people will be flocking back to the Apollo Victoria Theatre for a spellbinding performance.

The reopening of Wicked will mark the show's 15 year anniversary on the West End.

Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Picture: Getty

With hit musical numbers Defying Gravity and Popular, Wicked tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, inspired by the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Starting from the childhoods of both the good and bad witch, the show explores how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

In a statement today, Maguire said: "While my novel is a quarter-century old, it has proven to be able to fly the distance. Every time Elphaba's story is read - or seen on stage - or sung - something can change within us.

"Since no day dawns free of heartache, a story about facing down the dragons outside and inside one’s self remains timely. The costs of courage are steep - and worth paying”.

People can start booking their tickets for Wicked next month. Picture: Getty

The return of the show to the West End will be welcome news to people looking forward to returning to normal life.

It will also bring life back to the arts, who have suffered during the past year of lockdown restrictions.

Victoria Business Improvement District Chief Executive Ruth Duston said: "This is more good news for London and signals how life is gradually returning to Victoria after many months of lockdown.

"By the summer, we can expect more workers to be returning to offices, and it is vital that our rich cultural, hospitality and retail offering is thriving and ready to welcome people back.

"Wicked is an iconic fixture in Victoria, and the reopening plans announced today will further galvanise both the economic renaissance and vibrancy of the area”.

READ NOW: Pretty Woman The Musical is officially returning to London's West End this summer