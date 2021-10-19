Will England go into another lockdown in winter 2021?

19 October 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 15:09

Will there be another lockdown in England?
Will there be another lockdown in England? Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Will there be another lockdown in 2021? Everything we know about whether England restrictions could return.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lockdown in England was officially lifted in England in July, but there have been some concerns that measures could be reintroduced in winter 2021.

The end of lockdown saw all legal limits on social contact removed, as well as the reopening of things like festivals and nightclubs, and face masks were not longer mandatory.

On September 14 2021, the government announced their winter plan for dealing with the virus, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying: "We must be vigilant as autumn and winter are favourable conditions for Covid-19 and other seasonal viruses."

Mr Javid said that the government had a plan 'A' and 'B' to tackle Covid-19 this winter.

There are concerns that England could go into another lockdown this winter
There are concerns that England could go into another lockdown this winter. Picture: Alamy

Plan A involves things like vaccines and testing, while B is a contingency plan that could see the return of face masks and working from home, and would only be introduced if cases rise sufficiently.

The government has made no official statement on the return of a lockdown, but there have been concerns that it may come to that this winter.

Will there be a lockdown this winter?

When announcing the winter plan, the government did not mention a possible plan 'C' winter lockdown.

We therefore do not know whether there will be another lockdown or not.

The government hasn't completely ruled it out, however, and if the NHS gets close to the brink of collapse, or there is a new vaccine-resistant variant, it is possible that they may reconsider.

After unveiling the winter plan, Mr Javid said that the government had to "be vigilant" towards possible new strains of Covid-19.

Sajid Javid unveiled the Covid winter plan in September
Sajid Javid unveiled the Covid winter plan in September. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on BBC Breakfast: "No one wants to see another lockdown, I certainly don’t. I don’t think we are going to need to see another lockdown. I think the vaccines are working.

"But I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister in the world to say that this or that is 100 per cent ruled out.

"Not least because I just don’t know whether at some time in the future – next year, the year after, the year after that – there might be a vaccine escape variant that doesn’t work with the current suite of vaccines."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies
The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Here's the baby names that are going extinct

The least popular baby names of 2020 revealed

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

Royals

Trending on Heart

Get to know the actor who plays Theo in You season 3

Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed

TV & Movies

The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?

TV & Movies

How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman

Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas
Andrea Tate actress Anna is pregnant with her second child

Inside Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale’s pregnancy

TV & Movies

IKEA has revealed how you actually say it's name

IKEA reveals the right way to pronounce shop name

Watch as Ant and Dec react to the I'm A Celebrity line-up

Ant and Dec react to I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up

Celebrities

A boss has asked whether pet owners should be offered paid leave

Should pet parents be entitled to ‘pawternity leave’ when getting a new puppy?
Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

TV & Movies

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

James quit Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out

TV & Movies

Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners