Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

16 September 2025, 17:15

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.
Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Gel polishes that contain a key ingredient are now banned in Europe after scientists found that one particular chemical could be harmful to our health, so will the UK follow suit?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European Union has officially banned a key ingredient found in gel nail polish, forcing salons to throw out relevant stock due to fresh safety concerns.

The new beauty rule came into force on 1st September 2025 and stated that products containing Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO) were to be prohibited across all 27 EU member states.

It's after scientists found that this particular chemical could be harmful to fertility, while conducting research on the substance.

So what does this mean for Brits? Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK? Here we break down the future of glossy manicures and pedicures on home soil.

The UK is expected to follow suit in the coming months.
The UK is expected to follow suit in the coming months. Picture: Alamy

What is TPO in gel nail polish?

Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO) is what gives your gel nails that hard, glossy finish and is commonly found in top coats.

It reacts with the salon's LED or UV lights, causing soft gel to harden and cure, and is known for its fast setting time.

However, new research has classified the ingredient as a CMR (carcinogen, mutagen, and reprotoxic), which means TPO could cause reproductive or foetal issues.

Tests performed on animals found that the chemical caused fertility problems and had a negative impact on hormones.

"TPO is being banned in the EU because scientists found it could be harmful if used in very high amounts over a long time," explained Dr Nalia Dinani, a consultant dermatologist from the Royal University Hospital in Bath.

Speaking on a BBC Sounds podcast last month, she explained: "The actual risk from having your nails done is probably very low, but EU law says if a chemical is labeled as possibly harmful, it can’t be used in cosmetics."

TPO reacts with UV lights, hardening and setting gel polish.
TPO reacts with UV lights, hardening and setting gel polish. Picture: Alamy

Can you still get gel nails in Europe?

Only gel nail polishes featuring TPO have been banned across Europe.

There are plenty of gels and polishes that don't contain the substance so people can still get manis and pedis with unaffected brands.

Many brands are working towards becoming 'TPO-free'.
Many brands are working towards becoming 'TPO-free'. Picture: Alamy

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

The UK is expected to follow suit in late 2026 or early 2027.

Whether it's now or in six months' time, you'll still be able to book in with your nail tech to get a glossy new set as long as it's TPO-free.

"Taking TPO out of nail products doesn't mean they'll perform worse, but the formulas will have to be changed," said Francesca Rapolla from the UK's Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association.

Many brands are working towards becoming 'TPO-free' before the beauty policy comes into force in Britain.

In the meantime, you can check your chosen polish with your salon or browse the ingredient list on the bottle.

