Will it snow at Easter? Bank weekend weather forecast revealed

Will it snow at Easter? Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Easter weather forecast: will there be snow over the Easter 2021 weekend?

The Easter weekend is now just weeks away, and we're so excited to spend the whole time eating our weight in chocolate on the sofa.

If you are planning on doing an Easter Egg hunt with the kids in the sunshine, you may want to consider the possibility that it might be in the snow instead...

According to some forecasters, we may see snow at Easter time - after freezing cold weather hits the UK in March.

Here's what we know.

The Easter Egg hunt might be taking place in the snow this year... Picture: Getty

Will there be snow at Easter?

We don't yet know whether there will be snow at Easter, but some forecasters have said it is a possibility due to the cold snap expected throughout this month.

Heavy snow storms and freezing temperatures are expected in some parts of the UK in the coming weeks, with Storm Darcy making a comeback.

Temperatures as low as -4 will be expected in some parts of the country, with snowfall predicted from March 12.

It is expected that there is around a 50 per cent chance of snow falling in northern Scotland from that date, with a 10-15 per cent chance in the rest of the country.

Speaking about Easter, Met Office forecaster Graham Madge told SomersetLive: "A white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas.

A snowy Easter could potentially be on the cards this year... Picture: Getty

"It’s possible that we could get snow in March, in fact, it's more likely we will get snow in March than in December."

According to the forecast, snow is expected to fall in Scotland and North England, with colder weather expected across the UK.

Easter takes place on the first weekend of April. Picture: Getty

When is the Easter weekend?

Easter Sunday takes place on Sunday 4 April, meaning the weekend starts with Good Friday on 2 April.

