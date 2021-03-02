Will it snow at Easter? Bank weekend weather forecast revealed

2 March 2021, 11:31

Will it snow at Easter?
Will it snow at Easter? Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Easter weather forecast: will there be snow over the Easter 2021 weekend?

The Easter weekend is now just weeks away, and we're so excited to spend the whole time eating our weight in chocolate on the sofa.

Read more: Jonathan Van-Tam says there's 'great uncertainty' as he speaks out on summer holidays

If you are planning on doing an Easter Egg hunt with the kids in the sunshine, you may want to consider the possibility that it might be in the snow instead...

According to some forecasters, we may see snow at Easter time - after freezing cold weather hits the UK in March.

Here's what we know.

The Easter Egg hunt might be taking place in the snow this year...
The Easter Egg hunt might be taking place in the snow this year... Picture: Getty

Will there be snow at Easter?

We don't yet know whether there will be snow at Easter, but some forecasters have said it is a possibility due to the cold snap expected throughout this month.

Heavy snow storms and freezing temperatures are expected in some parts of the UK in the coming weeks, with Storm Darcy making a comeback.

Temperatures as low as -4 will be expected in some parts of the country, with snowfall predicted from March 12.

It is expected that there is around a 50 per cent chance of snow falling in northern Scotland from that date, with a 10-15 per cent chance in the rest of the country.

Read more: Boris Johnson says big summer weddings will come 'roaring back' this year

Speaking about Easter, Met Office forecaster Graham Madge told SomersetLive: "A white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas.

A snowy Easter could potentially be on the cards this year...
A snowy Easter could potentially be on the cards this year... Picture: Getty

"It’s possible that we could get snow in March, in fact, it's more likely we will get snow in March than in December."

According to the forecast, snow is expected to fall in Scotland and North England, with colder weather expected across the UK.

Easter takes place on the first weekend of April
Easter takes place on the first weekend of April. Picture: Getty

When is the Easter weekend?

Easter Sunday takes place on Sunday 4 April, meaning the weekend starts with Good Friday on 2 April.

NOW READ:

Man demands Tinder date refunds him £25 after she dumps him following third date

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The couple had been playing the winning numbers for five weeks before they appeared in the draw

Couple miss out on whopping £182million lottery win as ticket payment didn't go through
The woman shared the text screenshots to Twitter

Man demands Tinder date refunds him £25 after she dumps him following third date
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Jonathan Van Tam discussed summer holidays in the press conference yesterday

Jonathan Van-Tam says there's 'great uncertainty' as he speaks out on summer holidays

News

Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase

Experts warns pet owners to never leave dogs tied up outside shops amid rise in thefts

Trending on Heart

Georgia from Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Martha has said Mick knew about Jessika and Dan's affair

Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis claims Mick Gould knew about Jessika Power's affair

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

TV & Movies

Ginny from Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Who is in the Celebrity Bumps cast?

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant?

TV & Movies

Mark Scrivens was paired with Ning Surasiang on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia's Mark Scrivens gushes over new girlfriend two years after dumping Ning Surasiang

TV & Movies