Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

8 December 2021, 15:31

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather
A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Snow at Christmas is the dream weather forecast for that fairytale festive season - so what are the weather predictions for 2021 and could it snow?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Storm Barra, plummeting temperatures and a dusting of snow already has most of the UK excited by the prospect of a white Christmas this year.

With just weeks to go until the big day, and the weather forecast not looking likely to make any drastic changes, snow for the festive season could be a real possibility.

So what is the weather forecast for Christmas? And could we really be celebrating a white Christmas this 2021? Sadly, the odds are against us.

Snow for for Christmas isn’t likely say Met Office
Snow for for Christmas isn’t likely say Met Office. Picture: Alamy

According to the latest Met Office predictions, snow at Christmas is still unlikely.

Looking at their long range weather forecast for the festive season, they’ve predicted temperatures and settings will have returned to normal for that time of year.

It reads: "Going into the Christmas period, temperatures are most likely to be close to normal for the time of year, although some colder spells remain possible.

"It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells."


Odds on a snowfall on Christmas Day have plummeted after recent predictions
Odds on a snowfall on Christmas Day have plummeted after recent predictions. Picture: Alamy

Of course, things could change as we get closer to Christmas day and forecasts can become more accurate.

In the lead up to Christmas the weather is forecast to be “largely unsettled” with a chance of “longer spells of rain and heavy in some places”.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK

Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

TV & Movies

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?

TV & Movies

The woman shared her story to Mumsnet (stock image)

Mum furious after husband is kicked out of baby group for being a man
The Duchess of Cambridge and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year

Kate Middleton makes touching Christmas sacrifice for the Queen

Royals

There is a Facebook Marketplace scam

Urgent warning issued over convincing Facebook Marketplace scam
Holly Willoughby is wearing more sparkles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from ASOS

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet

Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet

TV & Movies

Simon Gregson's wife shared an adorable video

I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson’s sons have adorable reaction to him getting through

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon revealed the moment she met Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows kids adorable moment she met Joe Swash

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping

Martin Lewis has opened up about his mother's tragic death

Martin Lewis opens up about his mother's tragic death in a horse-riding accident when he was 11

Celebrities

Ruth Langsford hints at ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield

Ruth Langsford hints at ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield

Celebrities

Here's what to watch on TV this Christmas

Christmas TV guide revealed: Festive shows to watch on ITV, Channel 4 and BBC

TV & Movies

A grandmother has refused to look after her grandson unless I am paid

'I refuse to babysit my grandchild unless my daughter pays me'
I'm A Celeb fans think there is heating in the castle

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced show has central heating after spotting ‘clue’

TV & Movies