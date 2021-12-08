Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Snow at Christmas is the dream weather forecast for that fairytale festive season - so what are the weather predictions for 2021 and could it snow?

Storm Barra, plummeting temperatures and a dusting of snow already has most of the UK excited by the prospect of a white Christmas this year.

With just weeks to go until the big day, and the weather forecast not looking likely to make any drastic changes, snow for the festive season could be a real possibility.

So what is the weather forecast for Christmas? And could we really be celebrating a white Christmas this 2021? Sadly, the odds are against us.

Snow for for Christmas isn’t likely say Met Office. Picture: Alamy

According to the latest Met Office predictions, snow at Christmas is still unlikely.

Looking at their long range weather forecast for the festive season, they’ve predicted temperatures and settings will have returned to normal for that time of year.

It reads: "Going into the Christmas period, temperatures are most likely to be close to normal for the time of year, although some colder spells remain possible.

"It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells."





Odds on a snowfall on Christmas Day have plummeted after recent predictions. Picture: Alamy

Of course, things could change as we get closer to Christmas day and forecasts can become more accurate.

In the lead up to Christmas the weather is forecast to be “largely unsettled” with a chance of “longer spells of rain and heavy in some places”.