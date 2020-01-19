Woman reveals how rubbing a cold teabag over glass can leave it shiny and streak-free

Cleaning enthusiast Tuesday Veal shared her savvy teabag trick with Mrs Hinch fans. Picture: Tuesday Veal / Facebook / Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips

Mrs Hinch fans branded the home hack 'game-changing' as the woman explained she used tea to clean mirrors, tables and stainless steel.

A woman has admitted she uses cold teabags to clean all the glass and chrome in her home – and has the incredible transformation pictures to prove it really works.

Cleaning enthusiast Tuesday Veal shared her savvy trick on social media and posted before and after shots of the glass door of her microwave to reveal the amazing results.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group on Facebook, the homeowner simply wrote: "Glass cleaner vs tea!"

Tuesday showed the results of using traditional glass cleaner. Picture: Tuesday Veal / Facebook / Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips

The first snap showed her Russell Hobbs kitchen appliance with streaky glass after it had been wiped down with a cloth and window cleaner, while the second displayed streak-free, super-shiny glass thanks to just one Yorkshire Tea teabag.

Group members went wild for the home hack and branded it 'game-changing', with some begging Tuesday to share her secret recipe online.

Following a number of requests, she explained exactly how she achieved the magic formula – and it's so simple.

She wrote: "I used 1 Yorkshire teabag in a mug of boiling water, left until the water was cold (I was cleaning my oven at the time, so I actually forgot about the tea).

"Then I dipped the corner of Blitz kitchen roll into the tea and wiped it over the microwave.

"I didn't buff it dry, it looked streaky to begin with but dried streak free!

"I've used tea to clean my mirrors, glass table and stainless steel hob. Thanks for all the love."

She then revealed the results of using just one cold teabag. Picture: Tuesday Veal / Facebook / Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips

Facebook users were full of praise for the easy, budget method, with many confessing they had tried the trick immediately after reading about it.

"It's amazing I have been up all night cleaning anything I could get my hands on," said one Facebook user.

"Even my engagement ring! This is going to do a lot of harm to a lot of BIG business. My mirrors and windows are looking good," added another.

"It’s amazing did it yesterday," said a third.

A fourth wrote: "I’ve got a jug of tea brewing and an empty spray bottle ready to go crazy with."

"I rubbed a used tea bag still damp on my mirrored microwave door and it came up lovely once I buffed it," said another.

While a Mrs Hinch fan joked: "What sort of witchcraft is this? Excellent result!"

The tip comes just days after pet owners warned that Mrs Hinch's favourite product Zoflora could poison their dogs.

Donna Brydon explained her beloved pup had ended up at the vets after she became lethargic and her "eye swelled up" due to the active ingredient, benzalkonium chloride, in the popular cleaning product.