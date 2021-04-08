Woman finds brutal teacher's message about her 'annoying voice' in old school leaving book

The woman shared the hilarious sarcastic message left in her school leaving book to Twitter.

A woman has shared a hilariously sarcastic note written by one of her old teachers, which she found after discovering her school leaving book.

Read more: Mum shares incredible way she removes scratches from her stainless steel fridge using toothpaste

Posting a photo of the book to Twitter, the woman assured her followers that he was being sarcastic - as he joked about her 'annoying voice' in his leaving message.

The message reads: "Ashleigh, sometimes I go home and can't sleep because your annoying voice that just doesn't stop keeps ringing in my ears, like the worst torture known to man. That is all. Good luck. Mr Seedat."

still can't believe this is what my english teacher wrote in my book when I left school pic.twitter.com/Q9dFBGhcBP — Ash 🐨 (@arcticashhh) April 6, 2021

The post racked up an impressive 58,000 likes, with many people in stitches at the note.

Ashleigh then followed up the post with a clarification he was joking, writing: "Sarcasm at its finest bcos I barely even spoke in that class.

Read more: Stranger praised for heartwarming note about 'not judging' other mums while on holiday

"Can I add, Mr Seedat was a funny as f*** sarcastic teacher, I'm almost certain he wrote something just as funny in everyone else's books."

I feel like I need to add this here - he was NOT serious, he was being SARCASTIC bcos I was the quietest one in the class ffs 🤣🤣 — Ash 🐨 (@arcticashhh) April 8, 2021

She also hilariously revealed she'd got in contact with the teacher in question, posting a screenshot of him confirming he did indeed write the message.

Ashley reiterated that the teacher wasn't serious, sharing a number of crying laughing emojis alongside the words: "I feel like I need to add this here - he was NOT serious, he was being SARCASTIC bcos I was the quietest one in the class ffs".

NOW READ:

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows