'I was fuming after another woman told my son to stop crying as her baby was asleep'

29 July 2022, 14:57 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 14:59

A woman was shocked after a stranger told her son to stop crying (stock image)
Heart reporter

The woman took to Mumsnet to ask for advice.

A woman has spoken of her upset after a woman told her son to keep the noise down on a train.

Taking to Mumsnet, she revealed that her son started kicking up a fuss when she took her phone off him, and that another mum came over and told him to keep it down as her baby was sleeping in a nearby buggy.

As reported by The Sun, she said: "Yesterday I was coming home from a day out with [my son], aged 3 on the train.

"We had been out all morning and he was in top form but by the time we got on the train he was understandably tired.

"It was a modern train you can walk through with no doors and spacious, wide aisles but still some seats free and no one had to stand.

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)
The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image). Picture: Getty

"[My son] was in the window seat and was standing up so I asked him to sit down and to keep him occupied I gave him my phone to watch a video with on silent so as not to disturb the other passengers."

She added: "When we were nearly at our stop, I asked for my phone to check the time of our connection and he proceeded to cry as he was watching a cartoon.

"A mum who was sat behind me heard all this and came to the aisle, bent down beside us, leaned in.

"I thought she was going to offer [my son] a toy or a sweet to cheer him up but instead and said: 'Do you think you could be quiet? My baby is asleep'.

"I told her in no uncertain terms that I would not be asking him to stop crying and that we have a baby at home too.

"She isn’t the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport.

"She could easily have walked the baby in the buggy further down the train."

Many Mumsnet users rushed to the comments section to share their views, with some siding with the other mum.

One person wrote: "It's a bit unusual but to be honest your reaction sounds worse!"

Another added: "A stranger politely asking your son to stop crying and explaining why is fine.

"She may have been trying to help you. For all you know her baby could sleep through anything!"

