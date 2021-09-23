Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'

23 September 2021, 11:44

The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover
The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover. Picture: Jam Press
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A woman transformed her bathroom into a Harry Potter-themed wonderland - complete with broomstick, Marauder's Map wallpaper and giant Aragog model.

A Harry Potter fan has showed off the results of her bathroom transformation after giving it an incredible magical makeover.

Claire Stephanie Riley, 40, transformed her downstairs bathroom into a magical 'room of requirement', which she dubs 'Bogwarts'.

The new bathroom, which only costed Claire £12, comes complete with a broomstick, Marauder's Map wallpaper and giant Aragog model.

Claire, who works as a cleaner for Royal Mail and owns a dog grooming business, decided to transform the space with her partner Jamie, 41.

The walls are covered in Marauder's Map wallpaper
The walls are covered in Marauder's Map wallpaper. Picture: Jam Press

The couple decided to embark on the project to make the home they bought two years ago 'about the things we love'.

The incredible bathroom comes complete with the Marauder's Map on the walls, as well as Claire's collection of wands, newspaper clippings from the movie franchise and miniature buildings from the fantasy world that she has collected over the years.

The bathroom features posted from the films
The bathroom features posted from the films. Picture: Jam Press

Even the soap and hand towels are Harry Potter-themed, with cuddly Harry and Hedwig toys looking back at you from the heated towel rail.

“I have always loved Harry Potter from the beginning," she told Jam Press.

"It's just so magical it takes you to another world.

"Bogwarts came about when I found the Harry Potter wallpaper in B&M.

"Not only is our downstairs loo done in Harry Potter but also our hallway that leads to it.


The sink features its very own dark mark
The sink features its very own dark mark. Picture: Jam Press
She decided to transform her bathroom because she's a huge fan of Harry Potter
She decided to transform her bathroom because she's a huge fan of Harry Potter. Picture: Jam Press

"My partner Jamie and I moved in around two years ago and we decided to make our home about things we love.

"We don't have any children, this is all for us... but when my friends come they love it… say it's their favourite place to go to the loo in.

"We were having the house completely done up and we just thought for the downstairs loo and hallway it would be fun and we just came up with the name Bogwarts.

The bathroom features a number of Harry Potter toys
The bathroom features a number of Harry Potter toys. Picture: Jam Press
The bathroom comes complete with a huge Aragog toy
The bathroom comes complete with a huge Aragog toy. Picture: Jam Press

"Lots more have been added over the months, more wands and other bits... it's something you can add on to as you go along."

She added: Claire added: “I made the toilet roll holder from bits of wallpaper we had left and Harry Potter playing cards and a few Harry Potter bits I had collected along the way.

"I also made the 3D Harry Potter collage that hangs in the bathroom.

"The shelves are from IKEA and are great for putting things on and hanging other bits off.

"The rest of the bits are what I have picked up and found along the way."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home
A mum has filled her entire freezer with breast milk

Mum reveals she has two freezers full of her breast milk

Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand

What is Wylde Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website
Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images)

Brits are just discovering why people in the US don't use kettles
Many dog owners use harnesses when walking their dogs (stock images)

Dog owners using a harness instead of collar could face a £5,000 fine

Trending on Heart

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

TV & Movies

Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know

TV & Movies

Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC

Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC six years after being axed

TV & Movies

A doctor has explained new Covid symptoms

Doctor explains the difference between Covid and common cold symptoms

News

Robbie Williams' house is on the market

Inside Robbie Williams' £6.75million mansion as he puts it up for sale

Celebrities

Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

TV & Movies

Jude Law will return as a young Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film

Third Fantastic Beasts film given title 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

TV & Movies

Who plays Mark in Sex Education?

Who is Sex Education's Robert Wilfort and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect is being made into a TV show starring Bumper Allen

TV & Movies

Netflix have acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

TV & Movies

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021 as producers seek out new cast members

TV & Movies

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh have had a tough time on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Amy Christophers drops major clue she's still with Joshua Christie

TV & Movies