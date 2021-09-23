Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'

The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover. Picture: Jam Press

By Polly Foreman

A woman transformed her bathroom into a Harry Potter-themed wonderland - complete with broomstick, Marauder's Map wallpaper and giant Aragog model.

A Harry Potter fan has showed off the results of her bathroom transformation after giving it an incredible magical makeover.

Claire Stephanie Riley, 40, transformed her downstairs bathroom into a magical 'room of requirement', which she dubs 'Bogwarts'.

The new bathroom, which only costed Claire £12, comes complete with a broomstick, Marauder's Map wallpaper and giant Aragog model.

Claire, who works as a cleaner for Royal Mail and owns a dog grooming business, decided to transform the space with her partner Jamie, 41.

The walls are covered in Marauder's Map wallpaper. Picture: Jam Press

The couple decided to embark on the project to make the home they bought two years ago 'about the things we love'.

The incredible bathroom comes complete with the Marauder's Map on the walls, as well as Claire's collection of wands, newspaper clippings from the movie franchise and miniature buildings from the fantasy world that she has collected over the years.

The bathroom features posted from the films. Picture: Jam Press

Even the soap and hand towels are Harry Potter-themed, with cuddly Harry and Hedwig toys looking back at you from the heated towel rail.

“I have always loved Harry Potter from the beginning," she told Jam Press.

"It's just so magical it takes you to another world.

"Bogwarts came about when I found the Harry Potter wallpaper in B&M.

"Not only is our downstairs loo done in Harry Potter but also our hallway that leads to it.





The sink features its very own dark mark. Picture: Jam Press

She decided to transform her bathroom because she's a huge fan of Harry Potter. Picture: Jam Press

"My partner Jamie and I moved in around two years ago and we decided to make our home about things we love.

"We don't have any children, this is all for us... but when my friends come they love it… say it's their favourite place to go to the loo in.

"We were having the house completely done up and we just thought for the downstairs loo and hallway it would be fun and we just came up with the name Bogwarts.

The bathroom features a number of Harry Potter toys. Picture: Jam Press

The bathroom comes complete with a huge Aragog toy. Picture: Jam Press

"Lots more have been added over the months, more wands and other bits... it's something you can add on to as you go along."

She added: Claire added: “I made the toilet roll holder from bits of wallpaper we had left and Harry Potter playing cards and a few Harry Potter bits I had collected along the way.

"I also made the 3D Harry Potter collage that hangs in the bathroom.

"The shelves are from IKEA and are great for putting things on and hanging other bits off.

"The rest of the bits are what I have picked up and found along the way."