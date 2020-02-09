Woman transforms carpet with £5 Wilko dye – taking it from brown to grey in one night

Wilko says it's an "ideal way to bring new colour to your favourite fabrics". Picture: Wilkinsons

The crafty homeowner took to Facebook to reveal how she gave her hallway a chic makeover on a tight budget.

A woman has revealed how she transformed her dull brown carpet in one night with a simple fabric dye costing just £5.

The savvy homeowner shared the impressive results on Facebook group DIY On a Budget, posting incredible before and after snaps of her stairs.

Next to the astonishing comparison pictures of the dated floor and its striking new look, she wrote: "So this is what my Saturday night consisted of!

"I used Dylon fabric dye in smoky grey, 4 table spoons of the power with 700ml of warm water."

The craft enthusiast shared impressive before and after snaps online. Picture: DIY on a Budget Official/Facebook

Speaking of the Dylon All-In-One Machine Dye colouring process, the creative woman said: "Put in a spray bottle, spray it on carpet then rub in with your hands using gloves.

"I'd recommend more sprays on thick carpet as ours is thick."

She continued: "Bought from Wilko. No transfer."

Explaining that it only took one evening for the chic transformation, she added: "I did it before we went to bed. This morning it's dry. I don't think it would cover stains. Doesn't feel any different."

She used the Dylon Dye Pod fabric dye in shade Smoke Grey. Picture: DIY on a Budget Official/Facebook

Facebook users were amazed by the bargain outcome, with many people praising her Saturday evening craft project.

"Wow...i never know you could dye carpets," said one of the group members.

Another wrote: "I could do with this...save £300+ for new carpets in a 3 story house lol."

While a third added: "Looks amazing x"

She explained the method in a DIY group on Facebook. Picture: DIY on a Budget Official/Facebook

The cheap home dye is described on Wilkinson's website as "the ideal way to refresh faded colours or bring new colour to your favourite fabrics".

The permanent colour works well on natural fabrics and is available in a wide range of shades, plus it can even be used in the washer-dryer.

"This smoke grey pod is easy-to-use, simply peel off the lid and pop the full pod into the drum of the washing machine with your fabric," Wilko added.

"It's perfect for reviving faded jeans or brightening some towels. Whether it's changing the colour of a favourite dress or updating some bedlinen, it's simple and quick with Dylon All-In-One Machine Dye.

"The dyes are suitable for use on natural fabrics such as cotton, linen and viscose. They will give lighter shades on mixes of these fabrics with synthetic fabrics.

"One pack will give the full shade on up to 600g of fabric and lighter shades."