Woman reveals unfortunate tattoo about 'refusing to wear a mask' she had pre-Covid that she's hidden for a year

The woman unveiled her tattoo on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@wakaflockafloccar

By Polly Foreman

A woman revealed she got an inspirational quote about 'not wearing a mask' - but had to hide it after the pandemic started.

We've seen a lot of unfortunate tattoos in our time (see: Kat Slater from Eastenders on someone's knee), but this latest has left us absolutely speechless.

One woman from the US got an inspirational quote about not wearing a mask inked on her arm last year, which reads: "Courageously and radically, refuse to wear a mask."

This would have been a perfectly lovely and innocent tattoo - had the pandemic not started just days later.

She had the tattoo done just before the pandemic started. Picture: TikTok/@wakaflockafloccar

She got it done on March 4 2020, and the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Kentucky, where she lives, just two days later.

The quote subsequently took on an entirely different meaning - and could have been construed as her encouraging people not to wear protective face coverings.





The tattoo reads: "Courageously and radically, refuse to wear a mask". Picture: TikTok/@wakaflockafloccar

The woman, named Leah, has therefore spend the last year hiding the tattoo under clothes - and she's now shared her experience on TikTok.

She said: "Ive wanted it for a couple of years, it means being true to yourself and real and not pretending to something that you're not."

Opening up about the tattoo to Buzzfeed news, she said: "Basically I had a friend that said this quote about me.

"We were just talking about things that we really admire about the other person, and he said, 'You courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask.'"

She added: "I assumed that we would probably have to wear masks and stuff. I didn’t think that the anti-maskers were going to be such a thing.

"I spent the entire summer wearing cardigans so that could not be misconstrued. For most of the summer, I was mortified."

