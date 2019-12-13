Woman's 'hack' to layer bedsheets to speed up changing time is slammed as 'disgusting'

By Mared Parry

Some loved the trick, joking they'd layered hundreds of sheets now.

One of the most menial things we have to do in our day to day lives is change our bedsheets.

And while some actually quite enjoy doing their cleaning chores, others despise it and look for any way around it.

The funny Tweet gained a lot of attention on the site. Picture: Twitter

American Twitter user @Shenanigans_luv revealed she puts three fitted sheets on at once to cut down on changing times AND to stop them getting creased in the cupboard.

She wrote: "I don't know who needs to hear this but you can put two or three fitted sheets on your bed at a time and just remove the top one when it's dirty instead of always folding them and putting them away."

Unsurprisingly over 13,000 Twitter users were debating whether it was in fact a "great life hack" or disgustingly unhygienic.

One outraged user replied: "If it wasn't for the dead skin cells we shed as we sleep, I would say this is clever.

"But they easily pass through sheet threads, I have a mattress barrier for that reason. Plus it takes 15 seconds to put new ones on."

Meanwhile, others pointed out how this wouldn't stop sweat from soaking through the layers of sheets.

Opinions were divided and she shared her response to them. Picture: Twitter

In response, the original user replied: "Guys if you have an issue with sweating at night, you can absolutely choose not to do this and I love you but I don't need to know about your night sweats I promise."

However, not everyone was so critical of the woman's approach - with others arguing that she'd "hacked their lives".

Would you try out her hack?