Woman's 'hack' to layer bedsheets to speed up changing time is slammed as 'disgusting'

13 December 2019, 16:33

The sheet trick has divided people on their opinions on the 'hack'
The sheet trick has divided people on their opinions on the 'hack'. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Some loved the trick, joking they'd layered hundreds of sheets now.

One of the most menial things we have to do in our day to day lives is change our bedsheets.

And while some actually quite enjoy doing their cleaning chores, others despise it and look for any way around it.

The funny Tweet gained a lot of attention on the site
The funny Tweet gained a lot of attention on the site. Picture: Twitter

American Twitter user @Shenanigans_luv revealed she puts three fitted sheets on at once to cut down on changing times AND to stop them getting creased in the cupboard.

She wrote: "I don't know who needs to hear this but you can put two or three fitted sheets on your bed at a time and just remove the top one when it's dirty instead of always folding them and putting them away."

Unsurprisingly over 13,000 Twitter users were debating whether it was in fact a "great life hack" or disgustingly unhygienic.

One outraged user replied: "If it wasn't for the dead skin cells we shed as we sleep, I would say this is clever.

"But they easily pass through sheet threads, I have a mattress barrier for that reason. Plus it takes 15 seconds to put new ones on."

Meanwhile, others pointed out how this wouldn't stop sweat from soaking through the layers of sheets.

Opinions were divided and she shared her response to them
Opinions were divided and she shared her response to them. Picture: Twitter

In response, the original user replied: "Guys if you have an issue with sweating at night, you can absolutely choose not to do this and I love you but I don't need to know about your night sweats I promise."

However, not everyone was so critical of the woman's approach - with others arguing that she'd "hacked their lives".

Would you try out her hack?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The cute toy will be a great gift for Christmas day

Parents rave over Asda's adorable £20 washing machine for children that's perfect for Christmas
Here's how to get your hands on Holly's dress

Holly Willoughby wows fans with £45 M&S dress perfect for the Christmas party

Celebrities

This is what you should feed your pets at Christmas

What can your pet eat from your Christmas dinner? The safe and dangerous festive foods for dogs and cats

Christmas

The amazing tech device will make life so much easier for pet owners

This pooper scooper robot automatically detects and cleans up your animal's mess
Keep your towel to yourself and wash it regularly

Why sharing a towel with your partner could mean you’re sharing poo particles

Trending on Heart

Love Island viewers want Caroline Flack replaced as host

Love Island viewers call for Caroline Flack to be replaced as host following assault charges

TV & Movies

It's bad news for Harry Potter fans...

None of the Harry Potter films will be broadcast over the Christmas period

Christmas

Phil finally discovers the truth about Sharon's baby

EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist

TV & Movies

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Celebrities

The star has been charged with ABH

Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault after 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton'

Celebrities

David James has been spotted getting cosy with his former Strictly partner

Strictly’s David James spotted getting cosy with engaged partner Nadiya Bychkova ahead of show's finale

Strictly Come Dancing